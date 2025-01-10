Nick Kyrgios defends Novak Djokovic after ‘poisoning’ claim, slams Australian govt for AUS Open deportation controversy

Novak Djokovic recently claimed that he was ‘poisoned’ during his detention in Australia three years ago, which further fuelled the recent debate on his 2022 Australian Open deportation. The Serbian ace revealed to GQ that he conducted tests on his return to Serbia in 2022, and said that there were alarmingly high levels of lead and mercury in his body. The former World No. 1 blamed it on the food during his five-day detention in an immigration facility in Melbourne after his visa was cancelled over Covid-19 unvaccinated status. Serbia's Novak Djokovic (R) speaks with Australia's Nick Kyrgios before a point during a men's doubles match.(AFP)

“I had some health issues. And I realized that in that hotel in Melbourne, I was fed with some food that poisoned me,” he told GQ.

“I had some discoveries when I came back to Serbia. I never told this to anybody publicly, but discoveries that I had a really high level of heavy metal. I had lead, a very high level of lead and mercury,” he added.

Nick Kyrgios slams Australian authorities

During the Brisbane International, Djokovic also told reporters that he was still traumatised by the incident. Known to be a good friend of the Serbian ace, Nick Kyrgios supported Djokovic’s allegations during a press conference ahead of the 2025 Australian Open. The Aussie star revealed his disappointment and accepted that his country didn’t treat him well.

“No, I haven’t spoken to him. I didn’t even know that,” he said.

“But I’ll stand on... we treated him like s**t, that’s for sure. We wouldn’t have done that,” he added.

Djokovic will be chasing a record-extending 11th AUS Open title, and will begin his campaign vs Indian-origin American tennis player Nishesh Basavareddy in the opening round.

He is currently the World No. 7 and will also be hoping to bag a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title. In singles, he is also the only man to bag a triple Career Grand Slam, and the only player to complete a Career Golden Masters, an achievement he has accomplished twice.

He had a disappointing 2024 season, and only won gold at the Olympics, defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the final. For the new season, Djokovic also has added arch-rival and former player Andy Murray to his coaching staff. The Scotsman announced his retirement last year, and will assist Goran Ivanisevic.