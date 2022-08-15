Nick Kyrgios lashes out at fans for 'disgusting behaviour' against Daniil Medvedev

Nick Kyrgios rushed out to rival Daniil Medvedev's support after the Russian tennis star was on the receiving end of some negative chants from fans. The incident occured after Medvedev lost to Kyrgios on Thursday at the Canadian Open, losing 7-6 4-6 2-6 in the Round of 32 match in Montreal. A video has emerged on social media which shows the world number one leaving the locker rooms following his defeat to Kyrgios and then he is confronted by a group of fans, who chant 'loser' to the 26-year-old. It is followed by Medvedev confronting the crowd. Taking to Twitter, Kyrgios criticised the fans and lashed out at their 'disgusting behaviour'.

He wrote, "Disgusting behaviour This is the best we have in the sport, fans need to show some respect."

Disgusting behaviour ☹️ This is the best we have in the sport, fans need to show some respect. https://t.co/p0MG6vF4Xn — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) August 14, 2022

The post wasn't received well by many fans, who lashed out at Kyrgios' on-court behaviour. One fan wrote, "And even though I agree with you and am a massive fan of yours, the way you speak to umpires and fans, yr box, etc are also an example. So take yr own advice at the same time cuz many look up to you as well".

Meanwhile, another added, "And you,as well, though! You swearing is often vulgar, you show violent tendencies with racquet smashing and a whole lot worse in front of children watching. I’m a fan of all tennis players & what they bring to the court but respect is earned and goes both ways."

During the Round of 32 match, Medvedev looked set to secure a win as he eased through the first set tie-breaker. But Kyrgios staged a comeback and Medvedev's serve to begin the second set and snatched a 2-0 lead and ended up winning 6-4, followed by a 6-2 win in the third set.

After the win, Kyrgios told reporters, "I knew he was feeling confident so I had to come out there with a game style that wasn't going to give him too much rhythm. I served and volleyed pretty much every point."

