Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Indian Wells and Miami with knee issue

Published on Feb 28, 2023

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from next month's Masters 1000 tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami as he continues to recover from surgery on his left knee

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from next month's Masters 1000 tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami as he continues to recover from surgery on his left knee, event organisers said on Monday.

The 27-year-old Australian had a terrific second half of 2022. After contesting his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon in July, he won the ATP 500 Citi Open in August, and reached to U.S. Open quarter-finals in September.

But pain in his knee forced him to withdraw from the Japan Open in October and he then pulled out of his home major, the Australian Open, in January and underwent surgery.

The world number 19, who is known for his thunderous serve and on-court outbursts, has yet to make his 2023 season debut.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
