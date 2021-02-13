No fans as Svitolina advances at Australian Open
The rally lasted 41 shots, with the players trading baseline groundstrokes for more than a minute, and when it ended, one person applauded.
The atmosphere was different for the sixth day of play Saturday at the Australian Open, with no fans to cheer for No. 5-seeded Elina Svitolina as she advanced to the fourth round by beating No. 26 Yulia Putintseva, 6-4 6-0.
Svitolina won their marathon rally early in the second set, and the majority of points after that. There was no crowd due to the start of a five-day lockdown imposed by the Victoria state government in response to a COVID-19 outbreak at a hotel.
Up to 30,000 fans daily — 50 per cent of capacity — had been admitted on previous days.
Svitolina, a tour veteran from Ukraine who has won 66 Grand Slam matches, needs one more win to match her best showing in Melbourne. She was a semifinalist at both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 2019.
Top-seeded Ash Barty of Australia was to play a night match Saturday against No. 29 Ekaterina Alexandrova. Three American women were on the schedule — No. 22 Jennifer Brady and two unseeded players, Jessica Pegula and Shelby Rogers.
No. 2-seeded Rafael Nadal was to continue his quest for a men's-record 21st major title on Saturday night against Cameron Norrie.
Other men in third-round action included No. 4 Daniil Medvedev, No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas, No. 7 Andrey Rublev, No. 9 Matteo Berrettini and the last American on the men's side, unseeded Mackenzie McDonald.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pliskova points to ring rust as Czech exits in third round
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No fans as Svitolina advances at Australian Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Djokovic a doubt to continue Aus Open campaign after suffering muscle injury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Is hard quarantine at the Australian Open responsible for string of upsets?
- Over the course of the first two rounds, two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka, 2019 US open winner Bianca Andreescu, thrice Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber, 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens, have all been sent packing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Djokovic says he has torn muscle after Australian Open win
- The No. 1-ranked Djokovic said he might not be able to play his next match, scheduled for Sunday against Milos Raonic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Djokovic match paused as booing fans told to go
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thiem halts The Nick Kyrgios Experience at Australian Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: No fans as Nadal, 3 U.S. women eye 4th round
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barty withdraws from doubles amid concern over thigh injury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No crowds, but Australian Open will continue during lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Williams advances in Australia; fans to be banned for 5 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No crowds, but Australian Open will continue during lockdown
- Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews on Friday announced a five-day, state-wide lockdown starting a minute before midnight local time, imposing new restrictions that restrict residents to their homes except for work, to shop for essential supplies, care or caregiving, and limited exercise.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hawk-eyed humans make way for Hawk-Eye tech
- Melbourne is showing the way, replacing an entire aerie of hawk-eyed humans with Hawk-Eye technology.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘That can’t be taken away’: Raina on her debut Grand Slam experience after loss
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Nadal beats Mmoh in straight sets in Melbourne
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox