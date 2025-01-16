Menu Explore
Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray antics vs Indian-origin Nishesh Basavareddy puts new rule in spotlight at Australian Open

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 16, 2025 03:24 PM IST

The new rule is a huge shock, when one looks back at the 2018 US Open women’s final.

In an attempt to assimilate with other sports, the ongoing Australian Open 2025 has introduced a new feature to introduce the interaction between players and coaches in tennis. The new ‘coaching pods’ have received mixed reactions from fans, current and former players.

Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray took advantage of a new rule vs Nishesh Basavareddy.
Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray took advantage of a new rule vs Nishesh Basavareddy.

But World No. 7 Novak Djokovic seems to be liking it and it was visible during his opening round win vs Indian-origin American player Nishesh Basavareddy. The new rule comes after ITA in October announced relaxed regulations for coaching players during matches.

Also Read: Ons Jabeur clutches chest, slumps on chair with tears as mid-court asthma attack nearly ends her Australian Open

Now coaches are allowed to communicate with players verbally or via hand signals, except during live points. Reacting to the new rule, German ace Alexander Zverev said, “I hate it.” Meanwhile, Women’s No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka revealed that she also doesn’t like it.

In the first round, after winning the first set, Djokovic could be seen having a long chat with Murray. The pair were seen exchanging words and signals during the match. Murray has joined Djokovic’s coaching staff for the 2025 season, having announced his retirement last year.

Supporting the new rule, Djokovic said, “I think it's a great new introduction to the tournament.”

“The people who are there are selected by us internally in the team. We talk about who we think can contribute the most by being on the court. I'm happy with the four people that I have there sitting.

“It probably will change in the future with the microphone and everything. I'm happy as it is at the moment,” he added.

But Djokovic also feels that it could be disadvantageous too. “The only thing I dislike is the fact that someone from your opponent's team might be watching the match, and she or he hears that and then texts the team member. Ten seconds later you have the information,” he said.

“I feel like there should be some discretion and privacy in terms of the actual on-court coaching tactics. That shouldn't be out there public, because then it endangers you during matches.”

The new rule is a huge shock, when one looks back at the 2018 US Open women’s final, when Serena Williams was given a code violation for getting coaching during her defeat to Naomi Osaka.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
