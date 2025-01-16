Ons Jabeur clutches chest, slumps on chair with tears as mid-court asthma attack nearly ends her Australian Open

Ons Jabeur overcame a challenging asthma flare-up to secure a 7-5, 6-3 win over Colombia's Camila Osorio in the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday, despite nearly being forced to retire due to breathing difficulties. Ons Jabeur of Tunisia reacts during a break in her second round match against Camila Osorio of Colombia at the Australian Open(AP)

The Tunisian, a three-time Grand Slam finalist, was visibly struggling during the match, particularly after going up 2-1 in the opening set. She was seen coughing and clutching her chest before slumping into the chair. She then broke down in tears and left the court for medical attention.

Jabeur, however, showed great courage and determination to return to the court after using an inhaler. She managed to push through the remainder of the match, although she acknowledged it wasn’t easy.

‘I was diagnosed with asthma early’: Jabeur

"Very, very tough to breathe. When I was younger, I was diagnosed with asthma," Jabeur said, adding that the long time off had exacerbated the issue. "Having taken off a lot didn't help. I think it provoked it even more."

Jabeur, who had been sidelined by shoulder and knee injuries in recent years, explained how her return to tennis after a lengthy break had left her more vulnerable to asthma attacks. She admitted that if she had lost the first set, continuing would have been "very difficult." The match's physical demands, particularly facing an opponent like Osorio, posed additional challenges. "I had to kind of not play long rallies," she said. "Not the best opponent when you are in this condition, but I apologised at the end of the match because I really don't want to behave like this on the court."

Despite the struggle, Jabeur managed to secure the win, a crucial step in her comeback after a tough 2024 season. Ranked 39th, she acknowledged that she is still working to regain her full fitness and reach her previous level of play. "I'm still not 100% at the level needed to get back into the top 10," she admitted. "But it's getting there."

Looking ahead to her third-round match against American eighth seed Emma Navarro, Jabeur remains hopeful but cautious. The two have met once before, with Jabeur winning 6-3, 6-2 on clay in 2022. "I'm really just taking it one minute at a time," she said, expressing her determination to manage her asthma and be ready for the upcoming challenge.