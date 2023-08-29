Novak Djokovic blows away Muller on US Open return, will reclaim No.1 ranking
AFP |
Aug 29, 2023 10:21 AM IST
Djokovic will take back the world number one ranking from Carlos Alcaraz.
Novak Djokovic beat Frenchman Alexandre Muller 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 on his long-awaited US Open return on Monday, guaranteeing he will take back the world number one ranking from Carlos Alcaraz.
The 36-year-old Serbian star, who missed last year's tournament over his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19, is chasing a 24th Grand Slam title and plays Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles in round two.
