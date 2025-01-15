Novak Djokovic breaks Roger Federer's all-time Grand Slam record in open era during second-round win at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic continued his record-breaking ways at the Australian Open, as a four-set victory over Portugal’s Jaime Faria saw him advance into the third round of this year’s tournament. This was Djokovic’s 430th grand slam match in singles over the course of his career, having started his grand slam journey in 2005 and still going strong at the age of 37. Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Jaime Faria of Portugal in their second round match at the Australian Open.(AP)

With his 430th match, Djokovic sets the record as the player with the most singles matches played in grand slam tennis, going past his great rival Roger Federer as he continues to make records tumble even late into his career.

Djokovic has a stellar record of 379-511, having already surpassed Federer in terms of grand slam match wins last year. Djokovic continues to use his longevity and sustained excellence to haul down these feats achieved by the Swiss maestro.

If Djokovic reaches the semifinal at this year’s Australian Open, he will also become only the second man after Federer to achieve 100 match wins at the Australian Open. This is already Djokovic’s favourite slam tournament, having won his first major in Melbourne in 2008 and having gone on to win it 10 times in all, with a perfect 10-0 record in finals at the first slam of the year.

A run to the semifinal, however, will be complicated by a likely blockbuster quarterfinal matchup against the electric Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic’s relatively quiet 2024 saw him slip down the rankings to world number 7, meaning the young Spaniard won’t be too happy about facing this kind of roadblock on his pursuit of a maiden Australian Open title to become the youngest to complete a career grand slam.

That likely quarterfinal matchup will be a rematch of the tense and dramatic gold medal match at the Paris Olympics in 2024, where Djokovic persevered over his younger opponent to finally get his hands on the elusive Olympic gold. The result had left both players extremely emotional, the pride in representing their nations clear to see.

First, however, Djokovic’s focus will be on his third-round match against Czech world number 25 Tomas Machac, who is one of the faster-improving players on the ATP tour. Machac overcame Reilly Opelka in five sets, with the big-serving American having upset Djokovic in Brisbane in the preparation for the Australian Open.