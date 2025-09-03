Novak Djokovic dances for daughter Tara after beating Taylor Fritz to enter US Open semis

Novak Djokovic had more than one reason to celebrate on Tuesday at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. After defeating crowd favourite Taylor Fritz 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 in the US Open quarterfinals, the 24-time Grand Slam champion marked the victory with a surprise and heartwarming dance performance inspired by his 8-year-old daughter, Tara. Serbia's Novak Djokovic gestures after winning the men's singles quarterfinal tennis match against USA's Taylor Fritz(AFP)

The dance, drawn from the hit animated film KPop Demon Hunters, was a nod to Tara, who celebrated her birthday the same day. Although she wasn’t present at Flushing Meadows, Djokovic said the victory and the dance were his gifts to her.

“We are at home doing different choreographies, and this is one of them,” Djokovic said with a smile during his on-court interview. “Hopefully I’ll make her smile when she wakes up in the morning.”

The moment came shortly after Djokovic shook hands with Fritz at the net. As music from KPop Demon Hunters played, the Serbian star broke into a short, cheerful jig that fans quickly recognized from social media trends tied to the film.

The movie, a Sony Pictures and Netflix collaboration, has become a global phenomenon, particularly among younger audiences, with its fictional K-pop girl group HUNTR/X capturing imaginations through music, action, and a demon-slaying twist.

The film’s popularity has surged in recent weeks, with its soundtrack debuting at No. 1 on Billboard’s Soundtracks chart and No. 8 on the Billboard 200. Fans have embraced its music and visuals with covers, cosplay, and choreography, the latter now reaching the center court of tennis’ biggest stadium.

Djokovic, known for blending intensity with light-hearted moments on court, seemed to relish the chance to share something personal in front of the New York crowd.

“This was a big present for Tara,” he said, adding that he expects a full review of his dance moves from his daughter when she sees the clip.

As he advances to the semi-finals, Djokovic continues his quest for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title, but on Tuesday, it was a brief burst of pop culture and fatherhood that stole the show.