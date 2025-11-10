Novak Djokovic drops ‘2028 Olympics’ retirement hint after ATP Finals withdrawal

Novak Djokovic pulled out of the ATP Finals in the last minute, revealing the news after winning the Hellenic C'ship in Athens. He defeated Lorenzo Musetti in the final, and the Italian also replaced him at the ATP Finals. Novak Djokovic in action.(AP)

After his win against Musetti, Djokovic was asked about his future plans, and he stated that he would not be retiring any time soon.

"I've always had this throughout my life and my career, I’ve always had a schedule in my head for a year or more, what I want, how I want it," he said.

"Since I’ve achieved absolutely all possible goals, I said about the 2028 Olympics because I wanted to play for so many more years. So maybe ending up at the Olympic Games with the Serbian flag, that would be nice.

"I don’t know, I mean, I really don’t know, because there are some things that are not entirely in my control. I’m trying to be as healthy as possible mentally and physically," he added.

Djokovic is the defending Olympic champion, having beaten Carlos Alcaraz in the final at Paris 2024. He is also only one Grand Slam away from overtaking Margaret Court as the most successful player in tennis history.

But a 25th record-breaking Grand Slam title is proving to be a tough task, especially with the likes of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in action. At times, it has looked like the Serbian, who will turn 39 this year, hasn't been able to match the fitness of the new generation players due to his age.

Djokovic has been ranked as the world No. 1 in men's singles for a record 428 weeks and ended the year as the year-end No. 1 a record eight times. He has also been ranked No. 1 at least once in a year for a record 13 different years.