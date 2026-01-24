Novak Djokovic eases into Australian Open fourth round, goes where no player has gone before with 400th grand slam win
Novak Djokovic continues to make records tumble with another strong run at the Australian Open, sending a loud message to Sinner and Alcaraz.
Novak Djokovic simply does not look close to slowing down. Even at 38 years old, he looks close to his best, and was in vintage form as he roared past Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp to enter the round of 16 at the Australian Open with a straight sets 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 win.
The world record men’s grand slam titles holder added another record to a list that is full to the brim, as he became the first men’s player to reach the enviable mark fo 400 victories at grand slam tournaments in singles.
Having already snatched away Roger Federer’s reign at the top as the man with the most singles match wins in grand slam tennis, Djokovic outdoes the Swiss legend’s mark of 369 by one more, and becomes the first to clear that benchmark – a testament to his longevity and continued peaks of success.
Most men’s grand slam victories
Novak Djokovic – 400*
Roger Federer – 369
Rafael Nadal – 314
Jimmy Connors – 233
This was also Djokovic’s 102nd career win in the Australian Open, matching Federer’s record at the event, and joins the French Open and Wimbledon as grand slam tournament in which Djokovic is part of the centurions’ club. Earlier this week, he became the first player to have 100+ wins at three different grand slams – and could make it four out of four at the US Open later this year.
Most wins at the Australian Open in men’s singles
Novak Djokovic – 102
Roger Federer – 102
Rafael Nadal – 77
Stefan Edberg – 57
Andy Murray – 53
Djokovic famously already holds the record for the most titles in grand slam tennis with 24 over the course of his career, and is gunning to become the first player in men’s or women’s tennis to reach 25. His favourite tournament is the Australian Open, with the Serb having lifted this trophy a record 10 times over the course of his career.
His path to the title will be blocked by Jannik Sinner, who has won each of the last two men’s singles tournaments at Melbourne Park, and world number one Carlos Alcaraz, gunning to complete his career slam with the one major trophy missing from his kitty.
Djokovic is due to play 20-year-old Czech Jakub Mensik in the round of 16 stage, a next-gen player who has publicly admitted his tennis hero is the great Serb himself.
