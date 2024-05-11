Novak Djokovic hit on head by water bottle, left with some blood, tiny bump after Italian Open first round win

Novak Djokovic had an unfortunate accident on Friday, where he required medical attention after a water bottle accidentally hit him on the head. The incident happened after his 6-3 6-1 win against Corentin Moutet in the Italian Open's second round. After the match, Djokovic was signing autographs and was suddenly hit on the head by a bottle, and he fell flat on the ground, holding his head in pain. Novak Djokovic gets hit by a water bottle.

He was on the ground for few seconds as the staff rushed to help off the court. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media and it shows that the fan didn't do it on purpose as the bottle slipped out of his bag by mistake and landed on Djokovic's head.

Djokovic was also left with a tiny bump, with some blood, on his head. In a statement, the tournament organisers said, "Novak Djokovic on leaving the Central Court at the end of his match was hit on the head by a water bottle while signing autographs (for) spectators. He underwent appropriate medication and has already left the Foro Italico to return to his hotel."

Meanwhile, the Serbian ace took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and informed fans that he was okay. He wrote, "Thank you for the messages of concern. This was an accident and I am fine resting at the hotel with an ice pack. See you all on Sunday."

Meanwhile, Italian Tennis Federation spokesman Alessandro Catapano revealed before the footage was discovered, "He was upset, but he seems OK. We’re also very upset about what happened and we are trying to figure out who it was and understand the dynamics. The police came and asked for information but the person who did it had already left. We’re going through all of the video and camera angles to see if we can determine what exactly happened."