Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Novak Djokovic knocked out of Monte Carlo Masters

AFP |
Apr 09, 2025 09:26 PM IST

Djokovic, 37, who is chasing his 100th ATP title, has not won a tournament since taking gold at last year's Paris Olympics.

World No.5 Novak Djokovic crashed out of the Monte Carlo Masters on Wednesday when he lost his opening second-round match 6-3, 6-4 to Chilean Alejandro Tabilo.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his round of 32 match against Chile's Alejandro Tabilo(REUTERS)
(More to follow…)

