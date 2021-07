19 years and counting, the complete timeline of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal's Grand Slam domination

Novak Djokovic is on the cusp of history. The world No.1 will play the Wimbledon 2021 final against Matteo Berrettini on Sunday and should he overcome the final hurdle, he will lift a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title. He will join Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on the podium. The victory will secure Djokovic's sixth Wimbledon title, taking him closer to Federer's tally of eight. These stunning numbers speak volumes of the domination of 'The Big 3' for almost two decades now. Let's take a look at just how, these men have made the sport their own by dominating all the four Grand Slams: The Australian Open, the French Open, the Wimbledon, and the US Open.

2002-Sampras wins No.14!

It was the 2002 US Open when Pete Sampras defeated Andre Agassi in the final at Flushing Meadows to bag his 14th Grand Slam title. At the time, it was the record of the most Grand Slam titles won by a men's singles player.

Little did he know that over the course of 19 years, three great men would surpass him and leave his record behind by a long margin. Let's see at the progression:

2003- Welcome Roger Federer

Roger Federer wins Wimbledon, his first-ever Grand Slam title. (Tally: Federer- 1)

2004

Roger Federer wins, Australian Open, Wimbledon, and US Open (Tally: Federer- 4)

2005- Welcome aboard, Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal wins French Open (Tally: Federer- 4, Nadal- 1)

Roger Federer wins Wimbledon and US Open (Tally: Federer- 6, Nadal- 1)

2006

Roger Federer wins Australian Open (Tally: Federer- 7, Nadal- 1)

Rafael Nadal wins French Open (Tally: Federer- 7, Nadal- 2)

Roger Federer wins Wimbledon and US Open (Tally: Federer- 9, Nadal- 2)

2007

Roger Federer wins Australian Open (Tally: Federer- 10, Nadal- 2)

Rafael Nadal wins French Open (Tally: Federer- 10, Nadal- 3)

Roger Federer wins Wimbledon and US Open (Tally: Federer- 12, Nadal- 3)

2008- Enter Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic wins Australian Open (Tally: Federer- 12, Nadal- 3, Djokovic- 1)

Rafael Nadal wins French Open and Wimbledon (Tally: Federer- 12, Nadal- 5, Djokovic- 1)

Roger Federer wins US Open (Tally: Federer- 13, Nadal- 5, Djokovic- 1)

2009

Rafael Nadal wins Australian Open (Tally: Federer- 13, Nadal- 6, Djokovic- 1)

Roger Federer wins French Open and Wimbledon (Tally: Federer- 15, Nadal- 6, Djokovic- 1)

2010

Roger Federer wins Australian Open (Tally: Federer- 16, Nadal- 6, Djokovic- 1)

Rafael Nadal wins French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open (Tally: Federer- 16, Nadal- 9, Djokovic- 1)

2011

Novak Djokovic wins Australian Open (Tally: Federer- 16, Nadal- 9, Djokovic- 2)

Rafael Nadal wins French Open (Tally: Federer- 16, Nadal- 10, Djokovic- 2)

Novak Djokovic wins Wimbledon and US Open (Tally: Federer- 16, Nadal- 10, Djokovic- 4)

2012

Novak Djokovic wins Australian Open (Tally: Federer- 16, Nadal- 10, Djokovic- 5)

Rafael Nadal wins French Open (Tally: Federer- 16, Nadal- 11, Djokovic- 5)

Roger Federer wins Wimbledon (Tally: Federer- 17, Nadal- 11, Djokovic- 5)

2013

Novak Djokovic wins Australian Open (Tally: Federer- 17, Nadal- 11, Djokovic- 6)

Rafael Nadal wins French Open and US Open (Tally: Federer- 17, Nadal- 13, Djokovic- 6)

2014

Rafael Nadal wins French Open (Tally: Federer- 17, Nadal- 14, Djokovic- 6)

Novak Djokovic wins Wimbledon (Tally: Federer- 17, Nadal- 14, Djokovic- 7)

2015

Novak Djokovic wins Australian Open, French Open, and US Open (Tally: Federer- 17, Nadal- 14, Djokovic- 10)

2016

Novak Djokovic wins Australian Open and French Open (Tally: Federer- 17, Nadal- 14, Djokovic- 12)

2017

Roger Federer wins Australian Open (Tally: Federer- 18, Nadal- 14, Djokovic- 12)

Rafael Nadal wins French Open (Tally: Federer- 18, Nadal- 15, Djokovic- 12)

Roger Federer wins Wimbledon (Tally: Federer- 19, Nadal- 15, Djokovic- 12)

Rafael Nadal wins US Open (Tally: Federer- 19, Nadal- 16, Djokovic- 12)

2018

Roger Federer wins Australian Open (Tally: Federer- 20, Nadal- 16, Djokovic- 12)

Rafael Nadal wins French Open (Tally: Federer- 20, Nadal- 17, Djokovic- 12)

Novak Djokovic wins Wimbledon and US Open (Tally: Federer- 20, Nadal- 17, Djokovic- 14)

2019

Novak Djokovic wins Australian Open (Tally: Federer- 20, Nadal- 17, Djokovic- 15)

Rafael Nadal wins French Open (Tally: Federer- 20, Nadal- 18, Djokovic- 15)

Novak Djokovic wins Wimbledon (Tally: Federer- 20, Nadal- 18, Djokovic- 16)

Rafael Nadal wins US Open (Tally: Federer- 20, Nadal- 19, Djokovic- 16)

2020

Novak Djokovic wins Australian Open (Tally: Federer- 20, Nadal- 19, Djokovic- 17)

Rafael Nadal wins French Open (Tally: Federer- 20, Nadal- 20, Djokovic- 17)

2021

Novak Djokovic wins Australian Open and French Open (Tally: Federer- 20, Nadal- 20, Djokovic- 19)