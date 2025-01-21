Menu Explore
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2025, Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 21, 2025 06:45 AM IST

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Lice: Already a famous rivalry, Djokovic will face young Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open 2025 quarter-finals.

Novak Djokovic is set to face arch-rival Carlos Alcaraz in their blockbuster Australian Open 2025 quarter-final showdown, at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday. The Serbian ace downed Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round, winning 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-4). Meanwhile, Alcaraz got a walkover as Jack Draper retired after the second set, with the Spaniard leading 7-5 6-1.

Novak Djokovic faces Carlos Alcaraz on Tuesday.
Novak Djokovic faces Carlos Alcaraz on Tuesday.

The pair have faced each other seven times, with the world No. 7 leading 4-3. Meanwhile, all seven of their encounters have been in semi-finals or finals of ATP Tour and Olympic events. The first time they met was at the 2022 Madrid Masters semi-finals, where Alcaraz came out on top. They next met at the 2023 French Open semi-finals, where Djokovic won in four sets.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic's never-ending tryst with controversy: Run-in with Australian reporter latest addition in lengthy list

Their next meeting was at the 2023 Wimbledon final, where Alcaraz won in a five-setter. Then, they met again at the 2023 Cincinnati Masters final, with the Serbian winning. In 2024, they faced each other at the Wimbledon and Paris Olympics final. Alcaraz won at Wimbledon and Djokovic reigned supreme in Paris.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Australian Open 2025: Live telecast and streaming details:

When will the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2025 quarter-final match take place?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2025 quarter-final match will take place on Tuesday (January 21).

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2025 quarter-final match take place?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2025 quarter-final match will take place at the Rod Laver Arena, in Melbourne.

What time will the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2025 quarter-final match begin?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2025 quarter-final match will begin at 2:40 PM IST.

Where to watch live telecast of the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2025 quarter-final match in India?

For fans based in India, the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2025 quarter-final match will be available for live telecast on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2025 quarter-final match in India?

In India, the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2025 quarter-final match will be available for live streaming via SonyLiv and JioTV.

