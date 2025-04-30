Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Novak Djokovic withdraws from the Italian Open after losing his past 3 matches

AP |
Apr 30, 2025 09:50 AM IST

The clay-court event in Rome, which will be held next month, posted on social media that Djokovic wouldn't be participating

Novak Djokovic pulled out of the Italian Open on Tuesday in the midst of a three-match losing streak, shedding doubt on how well he'll be able to play at the upcoming French Open as he continues to seek a record 25th Grand Slam trophy and 100th tournament title overall.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic(REUTERS)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic(REUTERS)

The clay-court event in Rome, which will be held next month, posted on social media that Djokovic wouldn't be participating and wrote: “See you next year, Nole,” referring to the 37-year-old Serbian star by his nickname.

Djokovic has struggled this season, going just 12-6 and dropping his past three contests in a row — at the Miami Open, the Monte Carlos Masters and, on Saturday, at the Madrid Open.

After losing to Matteo Arnaldi 6-3, 6-4 in Spain, Djokovic said: “It’s a completely different feeling from what I had in 20-plus years of professional tennis. It’s a challenge for me mentally to really face these kinds of sensations on the court, going out early now regularly in tournaments.”

He has spent more weeks ranked No. 1 than any other tennis player but is currently No. 5. His only title in 2024 or 2025 was the gold medal he claimed by beating Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the Paris Olympics in August.

Djokovic has repeatedly said that what now matters to him is adding to his major championships. The next such event begins in Paris on May 25.

He had to withdraw during last year's tournament at Roland Garros because of a knee injury that required surgery. Djokovic also stopped during the Australian Open this January because of a torn hamstring muscle.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Tennis News / Novak Djokovic withdraws from the Italian Open after losing his past 3 matches
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On