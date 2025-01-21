Novak Djokovic's family covers up TV camera during Australian Open quarterfinal with Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic's camp on Tuesday mysteriously covered up the TV camera from filming them during the quarterfinal match at the 2025 Australian Open against Carlos Alcaraz on Rod Laver Arena. It happened during the opening set of the blockbuster clash in Melbourne, right after Djokovic won the first game. Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his quarter final match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz(REUTERS)

Djokovic's wife Jelena was present in the players' box along with their two kids Stefan, 9, and Tara, 7. The box area at the Rod Laver Arena always has a camera installed in the front row to capture the emotions of the family throughout the match. However, after Djokovic took the opening game, his business adviser Mark Madden walked up to the camera and covered it up with a sweatband.

While the reason behind the act is not yet known, it comes amid the Serb's feud with Australian media Channel 9. The 24-time Grand Slam winner had boycotted the on-court interview with Jim Courier on Sunday after his fourth-round win in Melbourne. He later clarified that it was in protest against a comment made by Channel 9 presenter Tony Jones.

Djokovic deemed the comment to be "insulting and offensive" and accused Jones of making a "mockery" of his supporters.

Jones later publicly apologised to Djokovic and insisted the comments were meant as "banter". “I considered it to be humour, which is consistent with most things I do,” Jones said. “Having said that, I was made aware on the Saturday morning from Tennis Australia via the Djokovic camp that the Djokovic camp was not happy at all with those comments.

“As such, I immediately contacted the Djokovic camp and issued an apology to them. And as I stand here now, I stand by that apology to Novak … I do apologise if he felt that I disrespected him.”

Tennis Australia later confirmed tyhat Djokovic “acknowledges the apology has been given in public as requested, and is now moving on.”