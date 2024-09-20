Novak Djokovic's uncle Goran appointed as Serbian tennis president

Novak Djokovic's uncle Goran Djokovic was on Friday appointed president of the Serbian tennis federation with the ambition of building a national training centre. Previously federation vice-president, Goran Djokovic has also been involved in organising ATP tournaments in Belgrade and Sofia. Novak Djokovic and Goran talk during a session.(AP)

"My tennis experience mainly comes from Novak, but I also spent seven years as director of the Serbia Open and Sofia Open," Djokovic said after his election.

"My goal is to keep improving what we've started, with finances being the key.

"We don't have our own facilities, we don't have a National Training Centre, and I want to resolve that. I wouldn't have even run for this position if we didn't have the full support of the president of Serbia."

Former world number one Novak Djokovic has won 24 Grand Slam trophies. The 37-year-old, who won Olympic gold in Paris, is currently ranked fourth in the world.