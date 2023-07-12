Home / Sports / Tennis / Ons Jabeur exacts revenge as defending champion Elena Rybakina suffers Wimbledon quarterfinal exit

Ons Jabeur exacts revenge as defending champion Elena Rybakina suffers Wimbledon quarterfinal exit

ByHT Sports Desk
Jul 12, 2023 08:07 PM IST

2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur reached the semi-final with a 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-1 win over defending champion Elena Rybakina

It was the perfect revenge from Ons Jabeur. At the same place, on the same arena, exactly a year later, Jabeur won it in the same fashion as she had lost the biggest opportunity of her career. In 2022 Wimbledon final, the Tunisian, the overwhelming favourite back then, won the opening set before going down in the next two to hand Elena Rybakina the Venus Rosewater Dish. On Wednesday evening, in front of a packed Centre Court crowd, Jabeur conceded the first set, but bounced back in brutal manner to crush Rybakina's hope of a second successive title triumph at the All England Club as she won, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-1 to reach the semifinal. The sixth seed will next face world no.2 and reigning Australian Open winner Aryba Sabalenka, who defeated American Madison Keys in straight sets to reach a second consecutive semi-final.

Jabeur ran away with it in the third set(AFP)
More to follow…

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

