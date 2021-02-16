IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Tennis / Osaka advances to Australian Open semis after beating Hsieh
Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts after defeating Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne.(AP)
Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts after defeating Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne.(AP)
tennis

Osaka advances to Australian Open semis after beating Hsieh

  • Osaka overpowered Hsieh Su-Wei 6-2, 6-2 Tuesday to reach the semifinals, and will meet the winner of the quarterfinal match between Williams and No. 2-seeded Simona Halep.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:45 AM IST

For Naomi Osaka, the tournament buzz at the Australian Open spoiled the surprise: She might face Serena Williams next.

Osaka overpowered Hsieh Su-wei 6-2, 6-2 Tuesday to reach the semifinals, and will meet the winner of the quarterfinal match between Williams and No. 2-seeded Simona Halep.

“Normally I never look at my draw,” Osaka said. “But everyone has told me about my draw here, so I kind of had no choice but to know who my next opponent is. It’s definitely going to be really fun.”

Seeded third, Osaka reached 122 mph (196 kph) on her serve against Hsieh. She hit seven aces, lost only two points on her first serve and was never broken en route to her 19th consecutive victory.

Osaka also played excellent defense, such as in the final game, when she raced forward to chase down a drop shot, flicking a backhand cross-court for a winner.

“I couldn’t afford to be lazy with my footwork,” Osaka said with a smile. “I didn’t want to play three sets.”

At 35, Hsieh was the oldest woman to make her Grand Slam quarterfinal debut in the professional era. But Osaka wasn’t fazed by Hsieh’s flat, deceptive two-handed strokes from both sides, pounding forehand winners into both corners.

Hsieh said Osaka is a threat to win the championship.

“She always can go all the way,” Hsieh said. “She just needs to play her game and stay calm. She's a great player.”

Osaka's winning streak includes a U.S. Open title in September for her third Grand Slam championship. The streak also includes her fourth-round win last week, when she saved two match points and swept the final four games to overtake Garbiñe Muguruza.

“It makes me a bit more calm, knowing that my back was severely against the wall,” Osaka said.

Osaka is 4-0 in Grand Slam quarterfinals, including a victory en route to the Australian Open title in 2019. Against Williams her record is 2-1, but they haven't played each other since 2019.

“She’s Serena,” Osaka said. “I feel really intimidated when I see her on the other side of the court.”

Two quarterfinal matches were on the men’s schedule: eight-time champion Novak Djokovic against Alexander Zverev, and Grigor Dimitrov versus 114th-ranked qualifier Aslan Karatsev.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
naomi osaka australian open 2021
Close
Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a forehand to Italy's Fabio Fognini during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.(AP)
Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a forehand to Italy's Fabio Fognini during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.(AP)
tennis

Australian Open: Eyeing 21st major, Nadal meets Tsitsipas

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:07 PM IST
  • Nadal is 6-1 against the 22-year-old Tsitsipas, including a 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 win in the 2019 semifinals at Melbourne Park.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts after defeating Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne.(AP)
Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts after defeating Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne.(AP)
tennis

Osaka advances to Australian Open semis after beating Hsieh

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:45 AM IST
  • Osaka overpowered Hsieh Su-Wei 6-2, 6-2 Tuesday to reach the semifinals, and will meet the winner of the quarterfinal match between Williams and No. 2-seeded Simona Halep.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serena Williams of the US at the Australian Open 2021(REUTERS)
Serena Williams of the US at the Australian Open 2021(REUTERS)
tennis

Serena leads charge of American women, faces old foe Halep

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:51 PM IST
Williams, 39, is among three Americans who have made it to the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park this year and Wednesday's clash between Jennifer Brady and Jessica Pegula has ensured that at least one from the country will be in the last four.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova hits a return against Belgium's Elise Mertens (AFP)
Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova hits a return against Belgium's Elise Mertens (AFP)
tennis

Australian Open 2021: Czech Muchova knocks out Mertens to set up Barty clash

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:41 PM IST
Mertens, seeded 18th at Melbourne Park, came into the contest having won 30 matches since the women's tour restarted in August – the most by any player during that period.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Matteo Berrettini(REUTERS)
File photo of Matteo Berrettini(REUTERS)
tennis

Injured Berrettini withdraws to send Tsitsipas into last eight

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:32 PM IST
Berrettini suffered the injury during his win against Russian Karen Khachanov in the third round on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ashleigh Barty in action during her fourth-round match against Shelby Rogers(REUTERS)
Ashleigh Barty in action during her fourth-round match against Shelby Rogers(REUTERS)
tennis

Ash Barty into Australian Open quarterfinals

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:16 PM IST
Barty lost in the semifinals last year to eventual champion Sofia Kenin and didn't play another major tournament in 2020 after deciding to stay in Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Spain's Rafael Nadal serves to Italy's Fabio Fognini during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)(AP)
Spain's Rafael Nadal serves to Italy's Fabio Fognini during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)(AP)
tennis

Bad back? What bad back? Rafael Nadal rolls to 43rd Slam QF

AP, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:35 PM IST
So far, he hasn't dropped a set through four matches, moving into his 13th quarterfinal at Melbourne Park and 43rd in all at major championships with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 16 seed Fabio Fognini on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russia's Daniil Medvedev hits a backhand to United States' Mackenzie McDonald during their fourth-round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, (AP)
Russia's Daniil Medvedev hits a backhand to United States' Mackenzie McDonald during their fourth-round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, (AP)
tennis

Merciless Medvedev moves into last eight in Melbourne

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:31 AM IST
The fourth-seeded Russian won his first career five-set match in the third round but there was no need for a prolonged spell in the sun to see off McDonald on Margaret Court Arena.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 14, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his fourth round match against Canada's Milos Raonic REUTERS/Loren Elliott(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 14, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his fourth round match against Canada's Milos Raonic REUTERS/Loren Elliott(REUTERS)
tennis

Djokovic dispels injury fears to see off Raonic

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:30 PM IST
Djokovic, bidding for a record-extending ninth title in Melbourne, responded by raising his level and improving his record over Raonic to 12-0.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian tennis player Ankita Raina(Ankita Raina / Twitter)
Indian tennis player Ankita Raina(Ankita Raina / Twitter)
tennis

Ankita rallies to win opener at Phillip Island Trophy

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Ankita came from behind to beat the Italian 5-7 6-1 6-2 in the opening round of the USD 235,238 hardcourt tournament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 14, 2021 Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his fourth round match against Serbia's Dusan Lajovic REUTERS/Jaimi Joy(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 14, 2021 Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his fourth round match against Serbia's Dusan Lajovic REUTERS/Jaimi Joy(REUTERS)
tennis

Zverev reaches last eight with easy win over Lajovic

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:28 PM IST
Zverev needed five sets to beat Lajovic in each of their two previous meetings at the French Open, but the 23-year-old was in a more ruthless mood on Margaret Court Arena and sealed victory with his 15th ace.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 14, 2021 Romania's Simona Halep in action during her fourth round match against Poland's Iga Swiatek REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 14, 2021 Romania's Simona Halep in action during her fourth round match against Poland's Iga Swiatek REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake(REUTERS)
tennis

Halep battles past Swiatek in Melbourne to avenge Paris loss

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Halep roared back with an early break in the second set as her crafty baseline play frustrated her teenage opponent, who made a string of errors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sofia Kenin of the U.S.(REUTERS)
Sofia Kenin of the U.S.(REUTERS)
tennis

Kenin's Melbourne woes worsen with loss to unranked Australian teen

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:18 PM IST
Three days earlier, Kenin had admitted to struggling under the pressure of defending her maiden Grand Slam title as she was beaten 6-3 6-2 by Estonian Kaia Kanepi on Margaret Court Arena.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Nick Kyrgios during his third-round match against Austria's Dominic Thiem(REUTERS)
Australia's Nick Kyrgios during his third-round match against Austria's Dominic Thiem(REUTERS)
tennis

Kyrgios mocks Djokovic with grand entrance

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Before a men's doubles match with partner Thanasi Kokkinakis, the Australian imitated the way Djokovic celebrates victories with extravagant gestures to all four corners of a stadium.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Naomi Osaka(REUTERS)
File photo of Naomi Osaka(REUTERS)
tennis

Osaka so much more than a hardcourt specialist: Coach

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Osaka won back-to-back Grand Slam titles at the 2018 U.S. Open and the Australian Open in 2019 and picked up her third major at Flushing Meadows last year but she has never made it beyond the third round at Wimbledon or Roland Garros.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP