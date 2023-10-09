Over 180 players vie for top honours at the 28th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship in U-16, U-14 categories

After the enthralling tennis action by the senior stars, the prestigious 28th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship 2023 is set to witness more than 180 young talents battling it out for the U-16 and U-14 titles across different categories at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi from October 9 to 14. The tournament also offers a kit allowance for the junior categories.

In the U-16 category, 56 boys and 40 girls will play for the singles titles, while, the doubles matches will see the participation of 32 players in the boys and girls categories, respectively.

Telangana's Dhiraj Reddy V is the top seed in the boys U-16 singles, while No. 1 seed Delhi's Riya Sachdeva, who recently won the girls U-18 doubles title with Maharashtra's Asmi Adkar, will look to win the title in the girls U-16 singles category.

Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship—organised by DCM Shriram Ltd., a leading business conglomerate, under the aegis of All India Tennis Association and Delhi Lawn Tennis Association, has witnessed the participation of renowned Indian tennis players such as Rohan Bopanna, Somdev Devvarman, Yuki Bhambri, Sania Mirza and Rutuja Bhosale in the past editions. It is India’s largest domestic tennis tournament.

Meanwhile, a total of 40 girls and 56 boys are also going to participate in the U-14 singles categories. The U-14 doubles category will see 32 players vying for top honours in the boys and girls divisions, respectively. The finals of the doubles category will take place on Friday, while the singles final will be played on Saturday.

