PM Modi congratulates Rohan Bopanna for historic Australian Open triumph

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Rohan Bopanna for his historic triumph at the Australian Open 2024. Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden beat the Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-6 (0), 7-5 to clinch the men's doubles final. At 43, Bopanna became the oldest man to win a Grand Slam doubles title. Rohan Bopanna of India holds his trophy after he and partner Matthew Ebden won the Australian Open 2024(AP)

Hailing the No.1-ranked men's doubles player's hard work and perseverance, PM Modi said Bopanna has time and again proved that age is no bar.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

"Time and again, the phenomenally talented @rohanbopanna shows age is no bar! Congratulations to him on his historic Australian Open win. His remarkable journey is a beautiful reminder that it is always our spirit, hard work and perseverance that define our capabilities. Best wishes for his future endeavours," PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

It was his first major title in men’s doubles — he won a mixed doubles title at Roland Garros in 2017 — and came in his 61st attempt, and with his 19th partner. It was his 17th Australian Open, and Ebden was his 12th partner at Melbourne Park.

“You definitely got to know how old I am,” Bopanna told the crowd at Rod Laver Arena. “I’ve changed it a bit, I say I’m at level 43, not age 43 now!”

Bopanna and Ebden, at a combined age of 79, will top the rankings next week and become the oldest No. 1 pairing in tennis history.

At 43 years and 329 days, Bopanna is the oldest by three years to win a men’s doubles major in the Open era.

On Monday, at 43 years and 331 days, he’ll be the oldest to be ranked No. 1 in men’s doubles. Mike Bryan was 41 years and 76 days when his stint atop the rankings ended in July 2019.