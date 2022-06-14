Rafael Nadal boosts Wimbledon hopes as Spaniard begins training on grass in Mallorca

His uncle Toni Nadal was confident of his return to Wimbledon this summer amid his foot injury concerns, and latest reports have boosted the hopes of his return to the grass-court major for the first time since 2019 as he has begun preparing on grass court in Mallorca.

Following his record-extending French Open haul at the Roland Garros earlier this month, Nadal had revealed the details of the pain with his chronic foot injury, how he managed to tackle the issue with anaesthesia injections and further admitted that he would be heading for a treatment before deciding his return.

Two days after his second Grand Slam win this year, Nadal was spotted in crutches following the treatment. But his uncle had revealed a conversation with his nephew later where he mentioned that Nadal is eager to play in Wimbledon, which begins at the All England Club from June 27 onwards.

And now, according to Spanish news outlet EFE, Nadal has begun training on grass, for the third Slam of this calendar year, in Mallorca behind closed doors on the track that is slated to host the ATP 250 Mallorca Championships this weekend. The report added that Nadal is expected to be part of the tournament along with defending champion Daniil Medvedev , and the Australian Nick Kyrgios.

Speaking to tennisnet.com, Toni had revealed, “I talked to him. At first he said: 'Everything hurts.' But when we spoke yesterday, he said it was much better. He wants to train. And if he has a little chance, he will play at Wimbledon."

If Nadal makes the Wimbledon, this will be his first appearance in the event since 2019 when he made the semi-final for the second consecutive year.

