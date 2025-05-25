Rafael Nadal cries uncontrollably after special French Open tribute, fans' spine-tingling ovation in 'Merci Rafa' shirts

Rafael Nadal was back at the French Open for the first time since he retired from professional tennis last November, and things had barely changed for the Spaniard. Just like the last 20 years, an unending adulation, thunderous applause and chants of his nickname, "Rafa," from the crowd on Court Philippe-Chatrier greeted Nadal, only this time he was being honoured at a farewell ceremony. Rafa Nadal is overwhelmed with emotion during a farewell ceremony at center court Philippe-Chatrier, at the Roland-Garros stadium(AP)

Thousands had flocked to the iconic venue in Paris, donning the custom-made 'Merci Rafa' shirts, which were handed out to every spectator at Stade Roland Garros on Sunday as a gesture from the organisers as Nadal returned to the French Open, a tournament he had won 14 times. But instead of the familiar bandana, the tape on his fingers, or the capri pants, Nadal was all suited up.

He waved at the crowd, who gave him a spine-tingling standing ovation, before the organisers played a small tribute clip. The video showed highlights of his vintage forehand, the fist pumps and the shouts of "Vamos!" as Nadal could not control his tears. He was seen crying uncontrollably and later even choked up during his farewell speech, which he delivered in French, English, and then his native Spanish.

"My infinite gratitude to the entire Roland-Garros team for giving me the opportunity to have this parable from," he said.

"Without a doubt, the most important tennis court of my career. It's been an incredible story that began back in 2004 when I came to Roland-Garros for the very first time. I could barely walk because of my foot injury, but I climbed to the top of the court on crutches. I looked and dreamed of coming back the following year to compete. In 2005, I was finally able to play here for the first time at 18. My first major experience was a match against my childhood friend Richard Gasquet.

"From that day on, I fully understood what Roland-Garros meant. I've experienced everything over these 20 years. I've had incredible rivals - Andy, Novak, Roger - and of course, many others who pushed me to my physical and mental limits. Truly, nothing could have been as thrilling without these long-lasting rivalries that have driven all of us to improve every single day.

"Roland-Garros is unique. Not just because it's a fundamental part of tennis history, but also because of all the people who work tirelessly with a smile to make this tournament what it is - unique."

Nadal, who will turn 39 on June 3, holds a career record of 112-4 at Roland Garros, the best-ever win-loss record for a player at a single ATP event. The run even includes a 14-0 record in finals.