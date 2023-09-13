Rafael Nadal gearing up for Grand Slam farewell as uncle Toni reveals return date of former World No. 1

Rafael Nadal is recovering from his surgery and if everything goes well, fans will soon see the Spaniard return to action. Nadal underwent hip surgery in Barcelona after his second-round exit from the Australian Open in January 2023. The King of Clay has not played tennis since his loss to Mackenzie McDonald in January this year. Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts as the scoreboard shows the result of a hawk-eye challenge (AFP)

Nadal has been away from the court since May 2023 after withdrawing from the Roland-Garros for the first time since 2004. He has suggested that 2024 will be his last year on tour. However, his date of return is still not confirmed. Meanwhile, David Ferrer, Spain's Davis Cup captain, has hinted the 22-time Grand Slam winner could return if they make the tournament finals in November.

‘Rafa wants to return to the court for the 2024 Australian Open’

Toni, who coached his nephew until 2017, told El Desmarque, “Rafa is good, recovering. If all goes well he wants to return to the court for the 2024 Australian Open.” In 2022, Nadal, a two-time Australian Open winner, returned to action in Melbourne after months of injury and won the tournament in Melbourne. In the subsequent year, though, Nadal lost in the second round of the Australian Open.

As the chatter around his return grows, fans are looking forward to one, perhaps last, epic clash between Nadal and Djokovic, who won his career's 24th Grand Slam on Monday. Speaking of the Serbian ace, Toni said that Djokovic was a great champion and it would be very difficult to reach him. "Not only for my nephew but for anyone. It's very difficult to determine who is the best in history… You have to opt for Djokovic because the titles support him,” he added.

'Djokovic is without a doubt the best'

Toni also lauded Djokovic after the US Open 2023. "I think in the world of sport if we go by the numbers, Djokovic is without a doubt the best," he concluded. With 24 Grand Slam titles, the most in the open era, Djokovic will start as a favourite again when he takes to the court in the Australian Open next year.

He is two ahead of Nadal in the all-time Grand Slam standings, but the Spaniard will be determined to give his Serbian counterpart a last run for his money. Federer, who formed a part of "The Big Three" that dominated men's tennis for over two decades, finished his career with 20 Grand Slam titles. Federer and Nadal shared an intense rivalry on the court but were the best of friends off it.

