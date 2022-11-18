Rafael Nadal has his say on Novak Djokovic being granted visa to play Australian Open 2023

Novak Djokovic did not have the best of 2022. He was touted to break all Grand Slam records after an incredible 2021 where he had picked up three majors. However, the year had begun with Djokovic being denied the opportunity to defend his title in Melbourne owing to his Covid vaccination status. He was eventually deported and handed a three-year visa ban. Djokovic has since been fighting to overturn the decision so that he can fly Down Under for the 2023 season, and earlier this week, the Serb was served with the delightful news of his visa van getting overturned. On Thursday, Rafael Nadal opened up on the decision.

With Djokovic absent, Nadal had capitalised on it to bounce back from the brink of retirement to lift his second Australian Open title by beating Daniil Medvedev in an epic five-match setter.

Speaking to the media after Nadal beat Casper Ruud in ATP Finals 2022, Nadal admitted that he is happy for Djokovic that he will make his return to Australia for the 2023 season.

“I always said the same,” he explained. “Tennis is better when the best players are on the court. At the end, we don't have to create many stories. Even if was a big mess what happened last year in Australia, was not good for our sport. That was past. Roger is not playing anymore. I missed a lot of Grand Slams for injuries. Last year Novak was not able to play there. That's past.

“What's next is Novak will be able to play again. That's the best news possible, especially knowing that now the virus is more under control - seems - around the world. So why not?

“Happy for him. Happy for the tournament. Happy for the fans. That's it.”

