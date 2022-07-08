Home / Sports / Tennis / Rafael Nadal's 'dangerous' revelation after Wimbledon withdrawal announcement: '...that I end my tennis career'
tennis

Rafael Nadal's 'dangerous' revelation after Wimbledon withdrawal announcement: '...that I end my tennis career'

  • The decision was taken after Nadal felt discomfort in serving properly during the light 45-minutes practice session he had on Thursday
Spain's Rafael Nadal receives treatment just before a medical timeout as he plays Taylor Fritz of the US in a men's singles quarterfinal(AP)
Spain's Rafael Nadal receives treatment just before a medical timeout as he plays Taylor Fritz of the US in a men's singles quarterfinal(AP)
Published on Jul 08, 2022 11:38 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk

Rafael Nadal on Thursday announced his withdrawal from Wimbledon 2022, ahead of his semi-final match against Nick Kyrgios owing to an abdominal tear which he suffered during his five-set thriller against Taylor Fritz of U.S. during the quarterfinal tie on Centre Court on Wednesday. Following the big announcement, a day before the much-anticipated semi-final encounter, Nadal made a 'dangerous' revelation.

This is the very first time in Wimbledon history where a player got a walkover in the semi-final with Kyrgios managing to reach his maiden Grand Slam final. But the decision was taken after Nadal felt discomfort in serving properly during the light 45-minutes practice session he had on Thursday. The Spaniard revealed that had he risked everything to play the semi-final, it would have probably ended his career.

ALSO READ: Djokovic Vs Norrie Wimbledon 2022 Semifinal Live Streaming Online: When and Where to watch live on tv and online

“The most dangerous thing that can happen today is that I end my tennis career, because I think that things are going to go better without a doubt,” he said. “As I always said, for me the most important thing is happiness more than any title, even if everybody knows how much effort I put to be here.

“But I can't risk that match and stay two, three months outside of the competition because that would be a tough thing for me. If that happens, it happens. But not because I was not doing things the proper way.

“That's my decision and I have to live with that. I can't say another thing. I am very sad and it has been a very tough one.”

The 22-time Grand Slam winner further explained his decision to make a late announcement on the withdrawal.

“The communication is too late because even as I am, I was thinking during the whole day about the decision to make,” he said.

“I tried a lot of times during my career to keep going under very tough circumstances, but in this one it's obvious that if I keep going, the injury is going to get worse and worse.”

Kyrgios will now await the winner of the second semi-final match between Cameron Norrie and defending champion Novak Djokovic, which will happen on Friday on Centre Court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
wimbledon rafael nadal
wimbledon rafael nadal
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out