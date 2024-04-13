 Rafael Nadal to make ATP return next week in Barcelona | Tennis News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Rafael Nadal to make ATP return next week in Barcelona

AFP |
Apr 13, 2024 06:34 PM IST

Nadal has played just once, in an exhibition match, since he felt a hip injury flare-up during his quarter-final defeat by Jordan Thompson in the Brisbane Open.

Rafael Nadal will make his return to ATP competition for the first time since January when he plays Flavio Cobolli in the Barcelona Open next week.

Rafael Nadal of Spain(AP)
Rafael Nadal of Spain(AP)

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has played just once, in an exhibition match, since he felt a hip injury flare-up during his quarter-final defeat by Jordan Thompson in the Brisbane Open.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The tournament has also been boosted by the return of Nadal's compatriot Carlos Alcaraz, the world No.3, who withdrew from this week's Monte Carlo Masters due to a right arm injury.

Unlike Nadal the two-time defending Barcelona champion gets a first round bye due to being seeded.

Nadal, 37, missed virtually all of the 2023 season through injury and has only played at the Brisbane International this season.

The injury in Brisbane prompted the record 14-time French Open winner's withdrawal from the Australian Open as well as Doha and Indian Wells, where he had first intended to make his comeback.

His one appearance since Brisbane came in an exhibition match against Alcaraz in Las Vegas in March where observers noted some discomfort in his back.

With this potentially Nadal's last year on tour, he will be desperate not to miss any more clay court preparation time as he seeks to win a record 15th French Open title in June.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Sports / Tennis News / Rafael Nadal to make ATP return next week in Barcelona
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On