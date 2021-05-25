Home / Sports / Tennis / Ramkumar progresses to second round of French Open Qualifiers, Prajnesh bows out
File Ramkumar Ramanthan, and Prajnesh Gunneswaran (left).(Twitter)
File Ramkumar Ramanthan, and Prajnesh Gunneswaran (left).(Twitter)
tennis

Ramkumar progresses to second round of French Open Qualifiers, Prajnesh bows out

India's Ramkumar Ramanathan advanced to the men's singles second round of the French Open Qualifiers but Prajnesh Gunneswaran crashed out following his first-round defeat.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 06:40 PM IST

India's Ramkumar Ramanathan advanced to the men's singles second round of the French Open Qualifiers but Prajnesh Gunneswaran crashed out following his first-round defeat, here on Tuesday.

Ramkumar erased a one-set deficit to beat American Michael Mmoh 2-6 7-6(4) 6-3 in his opening round that lasted one hour and 54 minutes.

He will next take on Uzbekistan's veteran Denis Istomin, who also recorded a three-set win against Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur.

However, left-handed Prajnesh, seeded 32nd, suffered a rather tame 2-6 2-6 loss to Germany's Oscar Otte.

India's top singles player Sumit Nagal, seeded 27th, will open his campaign against Roberto Marcora.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
french open prajnesh gunneswaran ramkumar ramanthan denis istomin + 2 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.