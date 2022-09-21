Roger Federer reveals his Laver Cup intention with massive Rafael Nadal statement: 'Would be an absolute dream'

Roger Federer's fitness coach had revealed earlier this week that the tennis legend is set to make a decision on his Laver Cup participation amid his fitness concerns. The ATP event in London, starting Friday at the O2 Arena, is set to be Federer's final tournament of his career and the 20-time Grand Slam champion on Tuesday revealed his intention for the Laver Cup with a massive statement on Rafael Nadal.

Federer has not played competitive tennis since 2021 Wimbledon when he lost in the quarters. He was set to return on tour this September with the Laver Cup, followed by the event in Basel next month. But with the Swiss maestro's continuous struggle with his knee, he revealed earlier this month that he would hang his racquet at the end of the Laver Cup tournament in London.

However the question remained as to whether Federer will be able to play in Laver Cup amid the concerns, and the 41-year-old revealed, in his interview with Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen (SRF), that he won't be able to play singles, but would want a doubles match on Friday alongside Nadal.

“Maybe I can play doubles with Rafa, that would be an absolute dream," he said.

The rivalry between Federer and Nadal has been one of the most celebrated one not just in tennis, but across all sports. They have faced each other over 40 times on court including a lot many in their later stages of their career. It would only be fitting that in their final on-court meeting the two will be on the same side of the court.

Speaking on his retirement, Federer admitted that he was "relieved" to have taken the call and "very happy to have been able to have the career I have had."

“It can’t be that I’m trying to run after something that is hardly realistic anymore," he added.

