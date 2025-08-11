Roger Federer set to return to tennis court, chooses Shanghai Masters 2025 for his comeback: ‘I am really happy to be…’

Tennis great Roger Federer has decided to make a comeback on the court with the 2025 Shanghai Masters. The 20-time Grand Slam winner has confirmed his participation at the Shanghai Masters on Sunday as he will play in the “Roger & Friends” celebrity doubles event on October 10 at Qizhong Stadium. The event promises a unique blend of tennis and entertainment, featuring notable personalities including actor Wu Lei, martial artist and actor Donnie Yen, and former world No. 3 doubles player Zheng Jie, a two-time Grand Slam doubles champion. Tennis legend Roger Federer will take part in “Roger & Friends” celebrity doubles event at Shanghai Masters 2025.(AP)

Federer confirmed his partnership in a promotional video in which he stated, “Hello, this is Roger, and I am really happy to be returning to Qizhong Stadium in Shanghai for the Rolex Shanghai Masters.”

“Shanghai has always been a special place for me, with great fans, unforgettable memories, and a real love for the game,” Federer added.

He will be returning to the Shanghai Masters for the first time since 2017, when he emerged victorious and won his second singles title at the tournament.

The "Roger & Friends" doubles match offers a rare chance to see Federer back on the court alongside notable celebrities and former tennis stars. The return of one of tennis's greatest icons, even in an exhibition setting, is expected to generate excitement in Shanghai and celebrate his remarkable legacy on the sport’s biggest stages.

Recently, Federer made his presence felt at Wimbledon, where he was present at the stands during his old rival Novak Djokovic's fourth-round match. He was greeted by a loud round of applause as he entered the box together with his wife Mirka. He was wearing a blue suit featuring a circular purple badge on his lapel that former champions are given to denote them as members of the All England Club. The Swiss former No. 1 won his first title at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament in 2003 and his eighth in 2017.

The tennis icon also stood alongside Djokovic and Andy Murray at Roland Garros in a heartfelt tribute to Rafael Nadal, celebrating the Spaniard’s remarkable career and unmatched dominance on the Paris clay.