 Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden knocked out of US Open in men's doubles
Sep 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden knocked out of US Open in men’s doubles

PTI |
Sep 02, 2024 01:21 PM IST

The second seeded Bopanna-Ebden pair lost 1-6 5-7 to the 16th seed Argentine combo of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni in 66 minutes on Sunday night.

India's challenge in the men's doubles event of the US Open ended with the defeat of Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden in the third round, here.

Matthew Ebden (L) of Australia and Rohan Bopanna of India chat.(Getty Images via AFP)
Matthew Ebden (L) of Australia and Rohan Bopanna of India chat.(Getty Images via AFP)

The second seeded Bopanna-Ebden pair lost 1-6 5-7 to the 16th seed Argentine combo of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni in 66 minutes on Sunday night.

Bopanna and Ebden had won the Australian Open early this year.

The 44-year-old Bopanna has already announced retirement from Davis Cup and it will be interesting to see if he will return to defend his Australian Open crown in January 2025.

Sumit Nagal had exited the men's singles with an opening round defeat while Yuki Bhambri and N Sriram Balaji earlier lost in men's doubles at different stages of the tournament.

Bopanna's challenge is still alive in the mixed doubles event with Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi and interestingly, he and Ebden will now be up against each other.

Ebden and Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova are seeded fourth in the mixed doubles.

News / Sports / Tennis News / Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden knocked out of US Open in men’s doubles
