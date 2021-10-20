Home / Sports / Tennis / Sabalenka returns with win over Tomljanovic at Kremlin Cup
tennis

Sabalenka returns with win over Tomljanovic at Kremlin Cup

  • The second-ranked Belarusian, who had a bye in the first round, had 10 aces but also made 30 unforced errors.
Aryna Sabalenka,of Belarus(AP)
Aryna Sabalenka,of Belarus(AP)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 08:19 PM IST
Copy Link
AP |

Aryna Sabalenka played a match for the first time since reaching the U.S. Open semifinals and subsequently testing positive for the coronavirus, beating Ajla Tomljanovic 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-1 Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Kremlin Cup.

The second-ranked Belarusian, who had a bye in the first round, had 10 aces but also made 30 unforced errors.

“She’s a tough opponent for the first match after a long time out on a break,” Sabalenka said. “I calmed down a bit and started playing well.”

Sabalenka had not played since her three-set loss to Leylah Fernandez in the U.S. Open semifinals. She was due to play in Indian Wells, California, but said she had tested positive for the coronavirus the day before play started.

Sabalenka will next play Ekaterina Alexandrova, who beat Anhelina Kalinina 6-4, 6-1.

Garbine Muguruza reach the quarterfinals by beating Tereza Martincova 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. She will next face either Anett Kontaveit or Andrea Petkovic.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aryna sabalenka
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out