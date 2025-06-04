Sabalenka, Swiatek set up final before final

Mumbai: One of the biggest takeaways from when the French Open draws were made was that Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek were put in the same half of the women’s singles event. Here we had the reigning world No.1 Sabalenka, a three-time Grand Slam champion on a collision course with the three-time defending champion and fifth seed Swiatek, should they get to the semi-final. Four-time champion Iga Swiatek defeated Elina Svitolina 6-1, 7-5 to extend her impressive run. (REUTERS)

On Tuesday, both came up with straight-set wins in their respective quarter-final to set up a mouth watering semi-final. In many ways, the final before the final.

Playing one after the other on Court Philippe Chatrier, Sabalenka beat eight seed Qinwen Zheng 7-6(3), 6-3 before Swiatek came up with a 6-1, 7-5 win over 13th seed Elina Svitolina. By no means though were the wins on Tuesday straight-forward.

Sabalenka was coming up against the Olympic champion, who had beaten the Belarusian a week before the French Open, at the Rome Masters. Zheng made the first big move in the match by earning a break in the third game of the opening set. But Sabalenka wouldn’t go away, despite Zheng looking the sharper of the two players early on.

The top seed eventually got a break back before clinching the set in the tiebreaker.

They traded breaks early in the second set only for Sabalenka to break once again at 3-3. With Zheng serving to stay in the match, Sabalenka unleashed a series of powerful backhands that the Chinese had no answer to.

In the second quarter-final, Swiatek was in control in the first set. In the second though, Svitolina found greater depth and rhythm on her forehand as she challenged the Pole’s firepower.

It took some more heavy-hitting from Swiatek to find the break in the 11th game, and then she served out for the match with three aces in the final game. And with it, she ensured a 13th meeting with Sabalenka.

The pair will come into the match on the back of contrasting form.

Sabalenka has been the player to beat, with a 39/6 record so far this season, including three titles.

Reaching the semi-final means that Sabalenka is now only the third woman in the last 30 years to reach nine Grand Slam semi-finals in 10 appearances, along with Serena Williams and Martina Hingis.

The three Grand Slams Sabalenka has won so far have all come on hard courts. But she does have a game that can work on any surface - she has reached the semi-final without dropping a set.

Up next for the 27-year-old though is a player often dubbed the ‘Queen of Clay.’

Swiatek has not won any trophies so far this season, and has a 32/9 record on the tour in 2025.

By her lofty standards, this has not been a memorable season. But the French Open has been her safe space. It has been the one tournament where she has been most comfortable. And she has played her way back into form.

The 24-year-old is now on a 26-match unbeaten run at the French Open, where she has won four of her five Grand Slam titles.

Going into the semi-final, Swiatek has an 8-4 head-to-head record against Sabalenka. At the majors though, they met only once, when Swiatek won their semi-final at the US Open in 2022.

The next meeting though is important for both players for various reasons.

Sabalenka is looking to break away from the tag of being a hard-court specialist - despite having recently won the Madrid Masters on clay.

Swiatek meanwhile is hoping to get her season back on track. But she knows she is in for a rough battle ahead.

“Aryna is always a challenge. She has a game for every surface. I need to focus on myself, do the work, be brave with my shots and go for it,” Swiatek said after beating Svitolina. “She’s been having a great season, it is going to be a tough match.”

Tough, and possibly the biggest at this French Open. For both players.