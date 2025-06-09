Search Search
Monday, Jun 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shellshocked Jannik Sinner breaks important golden rule during French Open 2025 final defeat to Carlos Alcaraz

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 09, 2025 03:49 PM IST

Also speaking after his fourth round win vs Rublev, Jannik Sinner also revealed that he can’t always control himself emotionally.

Jannik Sinner was shellshocked as Carlos Alcaraz sealed a sensational victory in the French Open 2025 men’s singles final, on Sunday at Roland Garros in Paris. Alcaraz showed immense resilience and grit to come back from behind, and stunning the World No. 1. 

Italy's Jannik Sinner reacts after the final match.(AP)
Italy's Jannik Sinner reacts after the final match.(AP)

The Spaniard lost the first two sets, and then staged a comeback to win the next three, for a 4-6 6-7 6-4 7-6 7-6 victory hard-fought win. It was also the longest-ever Roland Garros final, which also lasted five hours and 29 minutes. 

Also Read: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannis Sinner in longest-ever French Open final, beat 43-year-old record by almost 1 hour

Sinner also showed a different side of his, in the defeat to Alcaraz. The Italian is seen as an ice-cold player, who always keep his calm and composure in tight pressure situations.

But against Alcaraz, he was also against a crowd who was against, particulary due to his controversial short doping ban. There was a point in the match, when Sinner even looked like he would break down.

Speaking after his fourth round win vs Rublev, Sinner also revealed that he can’t always control himself emotionally. “Absolutely not true,” he said.

“Inside there is a storm going on. Tennis is a very mental game, you try and not show anything to your opponent. When you see your opponent struggling a little, you always try and raise [your game]. I’m someone who tries to watch a lot on the other side, try and understand how my opponent is feeling but again, in the beginning of my career it was a little bit, the storm was outside, not only inside. I’m happy how I handle situations [now],” he added.

Meanwhile, after his defeat to Alcaraz, Sinner cheekily said, “Some time ago, we would have loved to be here. Still an amazing tournament even though it's very, very difficult now, but it's okay. Thanks so much to all the ball kids, you do an amazing job and make life so much easier on court.”

He also added, “Obviously the support has been amazing throughout the couple of weeks. You are amazing. Again, thank you and see you guys next year again.”

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Tennis News / Shellshocked Jannik Sinner breaks important golden rule during French Open 2025 final defeat to Carlos Alcaraz
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 09, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On