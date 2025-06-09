Shellshocked Jannik Sinner breaks important golden rule during French Open 2025 final defeat to Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner was shellshocked as Carlos Alcaraz sealed a sensational victory in the French Open 2025 men’s singles final, on Sunday at Roland Garros in Paris. Alcaraz showed immense resilience and grit to come back from behind, and stunning the World No. 1. Italy's Jannik Sinner reacts after the final match.(AP)

The Spaniard lost the first two sets, and then staged a comeback to win the next three, for a 4-6 6-7 6-4 7-6 7-6 victory hard-fought win. It was also the longest-ever Roland Garros final, which also lasted five hours and 29 minutes.

Sinner also showed a different side of his, in the defeat to Alcaraz. The Italian is seen as an ice-cold player, who always keep his calm and composure in tight pressure situations.

But against Alcaraz, he was also against a crowd who was against, particulary due to his controversial short doping ban. There was a point in the match, when Sinner even looked like he would break down.

Speaking after his fourth round win vs Rublev, Sinner also revealed that he can’t always control himself emotionally. “Absolutely not true,” he said.

“Inside there is a storm going on. Tennis is a very mental game, you try and not show anything to your opponent. When you see your opponent struggling a little, you always try and raise [your game]. I’m someone who tries to watch a lot on the other side, try and understand how my opponent is feeling but again, in the beginning of my career it was a little bit, the storm was outside, not only inside. I’m happy how I handle situations [now],” he added.

Meanwhile, after his defeat to Alcaraz, Sinner cheekily said, “Some time ago, we would have loved to be here. Still an amazing tournament even though it's very, very difficult now, but it's okay. Thanks so much to all the ball kids, you do an amazing job and make life so much easier on court.”

He also added, “Obviously the support has been amazing throughout the couple of weeks. You are amazing. Again, thank you and see you guys next year again.”