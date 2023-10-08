News / Sports / Tennis / Siddharth Vishwakarma, Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty emerge winners at Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship

Siddharth Vishwakarma, Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty emerge winners at Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship

Oct 08, 2023 08:47 AM IST

Siddharth came from behind to win 4-6 6-3 6-4 against Karan Singh, while Rashmikaa registered a 6-4 4-6 7-6 win over defending champion Vaidehi Chaudhari.

Uttar Pradesh's Siddharth Vishwakarma and Telangana's Rashmikaa S Bhamidipaty won the men's and women's singles titles at the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship 2023 here on Saturday.

Siddharth Vishwakarma came from behind to win 4-6 6-3 6-4 against Haryana's Karan Singh
Siddharth came from behind to win 4-6 6-3 6-4 against Haryana's Karan Singh, while Rashmikaa registered a 6-4 4-6 7-6 win over defending champion Vaidehi Chaudhari of Gujarat.

Siddharth, seeded third, took time to settle in the men's singles final before unleashing his powerful shots and precise backhands to win the title for the second time. He had won the title previously in 2018.

The women's singles title match also went down to the third set where Rashmikaa held her nerves before winning the crown for the first time.

Uttar Pradesh's Rushil Khosla defeated Samarth Sahita of Maharashtra 6-3 6-3 in straight sets to clinch the boys' U-18 singles title.

Aishwarya Jadhav of Maharashtra won the girls' U-18 singles trophy after beating Suhitha Maruri (Karnataka) 6-3 1-6 6-3 in a thrilling three-set final.

With a total prize pool of over 21.5 lakh along with kit allowance in the junior categories, the champions of men's and women's singles categories took home the trophy and 3 lakh each while the runners-up were awarded with 2 lakh along with the trophy.

