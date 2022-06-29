Home / Sports / Tennis / 'So they can have the guts to try': John McEnroe urges younger tennis players to watch Novak Djokovic
'So they can have the guts to try': John McEnroe urges younger tennis players to watch Novak Djokovic

  • Novak Djokovic sealed a dominating 6-1 6-4 6-2 win against Thanasi Kokkinakis in his Wimbledon men's singles second round match.
Novak Djokovic celebrates beating Thanasi Kokkinakis during their men's singles tennis match on the third day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.(AFP)
Published on Jun 29, 2022 08:55 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Novak Djokovic was in imperious form as he cruised past Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-1 6-4 6-2 in his Wimbledon men's singles second round match at Centre Court, on Wednesday. Aiming for his fourth Wimbledon title in a row and seventh overall, Djokovic didn't give his opponent any chance and son by straight sets. Such was his domination that even tennis legend John McEnroe lavished praise on the Serbian star. While commentating for the BBC, Enroe even urged younger players to watch the current world no. 3. When the top seed won the first set, Enroe commented, "Djokovic has just served and volleyed three points in a row".

"Ok it was 5-1 and 30-0 but that’s why younger players should be watching these kinds of players so they can have the guts to try it themselves but in the big moments. That would be the first rule in my coaching book, to watch and study these guys", he further added.

Also Read | Wimbledon 2022: Pristine Novak Djokovic storms into third round with Thanasi Kokkinakis thrashing

Both Djokovic and Kokkinakis have only met once previous and even then the Australian lost in straight sets, seven years back at Roland Garros. But he is also famous for defeating Roger Federer in the second round of the 2018 Miami Masters.

Against Djokovic, his delivery was broken early in each of the three sets for a total of five break of serves during the match. Meanwhile, Djokovic faced a lone break point on his serve and sealed a win in two hours. He will be facing either Chile's Alejandro Tabilo or Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in his upcoming third round fixture.

