Swiatek builds mental strength with Lego
Constructing intricate models on Lego has become an important part of preparation for French Open champion Iga Swiatek and the 19-year-old Pole is confident her game is shaping up for success on all kinds of surfaces.
The 19-year-old Pole last year became the youngest woman to win the Roland Garros title since Monica Seles in 1992 and on Saturday picked up the second trophy of her career at the Adelaide International.
Swiatek has often attributed her success to her sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz, who has helped Swiatek improve her mental strength and process her thoughts during intense matches.
Work on her psychology now involves building Lego models, said Swiatek, who rose to a career-best ranking of 15th on Monday.
"Daria had this idea to do some models and Legos, and I think it works perfectly for my mind because I'm this kind of person who just likes to think logically and construct," Swiatek told reporters.
"I actually did in Melbourne like two wooden models. I travelled with them from Poland. And it's weird because when I'm at the airport I have like two big luggage, my tennis bag and two models in my hands. So it's kind of funny."
Swiatek said she has completed about 70% of the Lego blocks she had ordered before coming to Australia, where she did a 14-day quarantine before playing the year's first Grand Slam.
"I'm pretty sad that the time is going to end soon, but it's great, it's really good fun, so everybody should try Lego," she said.
Swiatek became the first woman to win at Roland Garros without dropping a set since Justine Henin in 2007 and again did not lose a set in Adelaide where she dropped only 22 games.
She had not reached the quarter-final stage of a hardcourt event before the WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide.
"I don't think the surface really has a huge impact," Swiatek told the WTA Insider podcast. "When I'm feeling good physically and mentally, I can win anywhere."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Argentine Cerundolo wins Cordoba title in first ATP main draw outing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sania Mirza ready to rebuild after Covid-19 recovery
- India’s former world doubles No.1 looks at her season ahead with Tokyo Olympics an added motivation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Popyrin fights back to win maiden ATP title in Singapore
- Popyrin fired 11 aces and broke serve five times to hand fourth seed Bublik his fourth defeat in a final.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AITA asks age fraud suspects to produce TW3 tests ahead of Nationals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French Open winner Swiatek beats Bencic in Adelaide final
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French veteran Gilles Simon taking a break from tennis tour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French Open champion Iga Swiatek into WTA Adelaide final
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medvedev gets another shot at No.2 ranking after Nadal pullout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chasing pack need to believe they can topple 'Big Three' - Nalbandian
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nadal pulls out of Rotterdam Open with back issue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coco Gauff advances to semifinals at Adelaide International
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No. 1 Barty loses at Adelaide International; Gauff into QFs
- Barty has stayed at No. 1 in the rankings despite not having played much at all in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coco Gauff advances to Adelaide International quarterfinals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Murray loses 1st ATP Tour match in 4 months in straight sets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why Medvedev is the anti-hero tennis needs
- The supremely gifted Russian is the perfect candidate to give the sport a big dose of what it has missed since the days of John McEnroe–a shot of spice amid the overload of syrup.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox