Sydney amateur shocks Jannik Sinner in One Point Slam, walks away with one million Australian dollars

Jordan Smith, a little-known amateur from Sydney, produced one of the most surprising moments ahead of the Australian Open by beating world No. 1 Jannik Sinner to win the ‘One Point Slam’. Smith held his nerve in the single-point contest to seal the upset and walked away with a prize cheque of A$1 million ($661,000). The exhibition event saw amateurs and celebrities take on a star-studded group of 24 professionals, including Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek and Sinner, making Smith’s victory a genuine headline-grabber.

Smith, the reigning New South Wales state champion, enjoyed a remarkable run in the event, knocking out two-time Australian Open winner Sinner and women’s world No. 4 Amanda Anisimova along the way before getting past Joanna Garland in the final.

Garland, ranked 117 in the world, had produced her own stunning upsets to reach the title match, defeating world No. 3 Alexander Zverev, former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios and Greece’s Maria Sakkari.

"I don't know anymore. Coming into tonight, I was just happy to win one point. I was so nervous, but I enjoyed being out here. It was a great experience," said Smith, who added he planned to buy a house with his winnings.

The event, part of the expanded opening week of the major, featured an elimination draw with 'rock, paper, scissors' used to determine who will serve or receive, and the winner of the point going through to the next round.

Amateurs were allowed two serves, but ATP or WTA-ranked players could only have one go.

Greece's Sakkari knocked out the men's world number one Alcaraz after he netted a dropshot.

"The dropshot is my shot, I don't know what happened," a nonplussed Alcaraz said.

Iga Swiatek loses to Pedro Martinez Six-times Grand Slam champion Swiatek exited at the hands of Spaniard Pedro Martinez, who drew gasps from the crowd at the Rod Laver Arena when he caught world number 10 Alexander Bublik by surprise with an underhand serve.

"I gave him a taste of his own medicine," Martinez said of Bublik, who is known for his phenomenal touch and penchant for trick shots.

The Australian Open runs from January 18 to February 1 at Melbourne Park.

(With Reuters Inputs)