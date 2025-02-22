Menu Explore
Tennis-Rublev downs Draper to win Qatar Open

Reuters |
Feb 22, 2025 11:46 PM IST

TENNIS-DOHA/ (PIX, TV):Tennis-Rublev downs Draper to win Qatar Open

DOHA, - Russian Andrey Rublev was given a tough test early on, but finished in style to beat Britain's eight seed Jack Draper 7-5 5-7 6-1 and win the Qatar Open on Saturday.

HT Image
HT Image

Fifth seed Rublev, who also won the title in 2020, claimed his first tournament win since his triumph at the Madrid Open last April, but was made to battle in the opening two sets.

"It feels amazing. It's the first time I've won the same title twice," a delighted Rublev said.

"I'm really happy. I don't know what else to say."

The opener went with serve for the first 11 games, with Rublev serving to love on four occasions and Draper twice doing likewise, before the Russian finally broke the Briton to take the first set.

The second set appeared to heading towards a tiebreak when Draper managed to break for a 6-5 lead and served out to level the match.

Draper had never beaten Rublev in their three previous meetings, and went into the deciding set with the wind in his sails, but Rublev showed no mercy.

Rublev broke twice early on to storm into a 5-0 lead and while Draper managed to avoid a bagel, the Russian fired down two aces to wrap up the win.

"I really like Jack as a person and I really like his game. He has a really, really great career and future ahead. He will win many great things," Rublev said.

Draper failed in his bid to win his third ATP title after winning in Stuttgart and Vienna last year, but the 23-year-old's run to the final will lift him to a career-high 12th in the rankings.

"I want to congratulate Andrey. He was too good today. Outlasted me," Draper said.

"We played some really tough matches this week. In the third set he was a bit too strong for me."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
