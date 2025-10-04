BEIJING, - U.S. Open runner-up Amanda Anisimova advanced to her second WTA 1000 final of the year on Saturday, outclassing defending champion Coco Gauff 6-1 6-2 in the semi-finals of the China Open. Tennis-Ruthless Anisimova ousts defending champion Gauff to reach China Open final

Seeded third in Beijing, Anisimova continued her stellar season, which includes runner-up finishes at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open. The win also gave the 24-year-old American a 2-1 edge in her head-to-head record against compatriot Gauff.

Anisimova bludgeoned her way to a 5-0 advantage in the opening set before second seed Gauff got on the board to make it 5-1.

The second set unfolded in a similar fashion, with Anisimova building a commanding 5-0 lead. Although Gauff fought back to win the next two games, Anisimova sealed the victory in just 58 minutes.

"I was just excited to play here in my first semi-final. I was able to put on a really good performance and I knew I was going to have to play really well against Coco if I wanted to get the win. I'm really excited to be in the final," Anisimova said.

"I've been saying every time I've walked on court and won my match that I love playing here and the crowd support has been so amazing since the first day I got here. I really think that's carried me through this entire tournament.

"Hopefully everyone can come out and support me in the final."

Next up for the world number four is either American fifth seed Jessica Pegula or Czech 26th seed Linda Noskova, who play in the second semi-final later on Saturday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.