Djokovic match in Australian Open paused as booing fans told to go
Novak Djokovic's match against Taylor Fritz has resumed after being halted for nearly 10 minutes in the fourth set while Rod Laver Arena was cleared of spectators ahead of the start of a five-day COVID-19 lockdown in Victoria state.
Fans booed when they were told over the stadium loudspeakers to leave because they needed to be home by midnight.
The government allowed the Grand Slam tournament to continue but said no fans can attend the matches for at least the next five days.
Djokovic took the opening two sets of the third-round match against Fritz. But Djokovic slipped on the white “MELBOURNE” lettering at the back of the blue court early in the third set and hurt his mid-section.
Djokovic took a medical timeout, then was visited again by the trainer for more treatment later.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews on Friday announced a five-day, state-wide lockdown starting a minute before midnight local time, imposing new restrictions that restrict residents to their homes except for work, to shop for essential supplies, care or caregiving, and limited exercise.
Melbourne is showing the way, replacing an entire aerie of hawk-eyed humans with Hawk-Eye technology.
Kenin was right to be worried. And, with Kanepi at her best, this one was over quickly. Delivering 10 aces, Kanepi powered her way past the fourth-seeded Kenin, overwhelming the 2020 champion 6-3, 6-2 in only 64 minutes on Thursday.
