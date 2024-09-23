'They are killing us': Carlos Alcaraz attacks ATP schedule in bombshell statement, opens up on fitness issues

The ATP and WTA schedule has lately been facing a lot of criticism. Carlos Alcaraz also joined the bandwagon recently, and dissected the current schedule. Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action.(AFP)

Speaking after his win against Ben Shelton in the Laver Cup, "Many believe that this is a good schedule, but others think that there are many mandatory tournaments and probably in the years to come there will be even more. In some way, they are killing us. Right now there are many injuries because of the schedule and other things, but at some point there will be players who will have to skip tournaments because they have to take care of their body, their family and another life besides tennis."

Alcaraz defeated Shelton 6-4 6-4 in singles, and then lost his doubles match with Alexander Zverev, losing to American duo of Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe.

"It was a really tough match, very solid from both of them. I'm happy to have won it because the level of this competition is very high. It's very important to play well against him because he has an incredible serve and he's a very unpredictable player, all of a sudden he serves a second serve at 220, it's crazy. I knew I would have my chances if I stayed there and I tried to attack with the drive. I think I did well," he stated.

Alcaraz has also been out of form, and also faced an early exit at the US Open, and lost to Novak Djokovic in the Olympics men's singles gold medal match.

"It's been a tough season, I've played fewer tournaments than other players, but a lot of matches. Seasons are long physically and mentally, and these tournaments make me feel like myself again on the court. There are only a few things left until the end of the year, but I'm looking forward to feeling better little by little," he said.