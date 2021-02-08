Thiem eases into second round at Australian Open
Dominic Thiem overcame an early wobble before overpowering Mikhail Kukushkin 7-6(2) 6-2 6-3 to reach the second round of the Australian Open on Monday.
Third seed Thiem was broken twice in the first set and had to fight off a set point at 6-5 before rallying to take the tiebreak at Rod Laver Arena.
The Austrian, beaten in a five-set final by Novak Djokovic last year, found his rhythm and ended up racing to the finish, breaking Kukushkin to love to seal the match.
U.S. Open champion Thiem will meet the winner of Dominik Koepfer and Hugo Dellien for a place in the third round.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canadian Andreescu toils to win in first match in 15 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zverev overcomes inconsistency to advance in Melbourne
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thiem eases into second round at Australian Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Serena Williams wins opening match in Australian Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Underway at Australian Open: Osaka easily wins opening match
- Osaka, who won the title in Melbourne two years ago, played the opening match in Rod Laver Arena and beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 6-2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akhtar Ali had a role in all good players to come out of India: R Krishnan
- A small man with a good backhand slice, Ali rose from humble origins to become an India junior champion in 1955 and make the semi-finals of the Wimbledon juniors.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Hope floats after wait, anxiety amid the pandemic
- One positive case, more than 500 players and support staff sent into isolation for 24 hours before being tested, a hectic day’s action paused: Welcome to the 2021 Australian Open, which begins on Monday after months of uncertainty and weeks of delay owing to the pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open 2021: Serena, Novak, Rafa chasing history
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankita Raina becomes third Indian woman to feature in Grand Slam main draw
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India tennis legend Akhtar Ali passes away at 83
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rafael Nadal bothered by back soreness before Australian Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Djokovic has 'not much respect' for Kyrgios off court
- Kyrgios, a long-time critic of Djokovic, labelled him a "tool" on social media last month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Murray questions LTA's Covid protocols after positive test
- Murray was forced to pull out of the first major of 2021 in Melbourne after he was unable to find what he called a "workable quarantine"
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barty outmuscles Muguruza to win Yarra Valley Classic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Marvellous Medvedev fires Russia to ATP Cup win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox