Thiem eases into second round at Australian Open
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 8, 2021 Austria's Dominic Thiem celebrates winning his first round match against Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin REUTERS/Kelly Defina
Thiem eases into second round at Australian Open

Third seed Thiem was broken twice in the first set and had to fight off a set point at 6-5 before rallying to take the tiebreak at Rod Laver Arena.
Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:18 PM IST

Dominic Thiem overcame an early wobble before overpowering Mikhail Kukushkin 7-6(2) 6-2 6-3 to reach the second round of the Australian Open on Monday.

Third seed Thiem was broken twice in the first set and had to fight off a set point at 6-5 before rallying to take the tiebreak at Rod Laver Arena.

The Austrian, beaten in a five-set final by Novak Djokovic last year, found his rhythm and ended up racing to the finish, breaking Kukushkin to love to seal the match.

U.S. Open champion Thiem will meet the winner of Dominik Koepfer and Hugo Dellien for a place in the third round.

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 8, 2021 Canada's Bianca Andreescu in action during her first round match against Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu REUTERS/Jaimi Joy(REUTERS)
Canadian Andreescu toils to win in first match in 15 months

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:00 PM IST
The 20-year-old, playing her first match since retiring from the 2019 WTA Finals in Shenzhen with a knee injury, moved assuredly on court and showed no signs of discomfort against the world number 138.
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 8, 2021 Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts as a bird flies by during his first round match against Marcos Giron of the U.S. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
Zverev overcomes inconsistency to advance in Melbourne

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:20 PM IST
After losing a first-set tiebreak, Zverev went up an early service break in the second.
United States' Serena Williams waves after defeating Germany's Laura Siegemund during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)(AP)
Serena Williams wins opening match in Australian Open

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:41 AM IST
After briefly falling behind, Williams swept 10 consecutive games and beat Laura Siegemund 6-1, 6-1 on the first day of the tournament Monday.
Naomi Osaka hardly broke a sweat against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. (Australian Open/Twitter)
Underway at Australian Open: Osaka easily wins opening match

AP, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:39 AM IST
  • Osaka, who won the title in Melbourne two years ago, played the opening match in Rod Laver Arena and beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 6-2.
Akhtar Ali(Twitter)
Akhtar Ali had a role in all good players to come out of India: R Krishnan

By Dhiman Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:36 PM IST
  • A small man with a good backhand slice, Ali rose from humble origins to become an India junior champion in 1955 and make the semi-finals of the Wimbledon juniors.
FILE PHOTO: Workers clean a seating area at Melbourne Park in the wake of the day's tennis matches leading up to the Australian Open being cancelled after a hotel quarantine worker at a player hotel tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Melbourne, Australia, (REUTERS)
Australian Open: Hope floats after wait, anxiety amid the pandemic

By Rutvick Mehta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:13 PM IST
  • One positive case, more than 500 players and support staff sent into isolation for 24 hours before being tested, a hectic day’s action paused: Welcome to the 2021 Australian Open, which begins on Monday after months of uncertainty and weeks of delay owing to the pandemic.
Tennis - ATP Cup - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 5, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic during his group stage doubles match with Nikola Cacic against Germany's Alexander Zverev and Jan-Lennard Struff REUTERS/Kelly Defina(REUTERS)
Australian Open 2021: Serena, Novak, Rafa chasing history

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:07 PM IST
Play begins at Melbourne Park on Monday (Sunday EST), with Williams and Djokovic among those on the schedule and Nadal’s first-round match set for Day 2.
Ankita Raina of India(Getty Images)
Ankita Raina becomes third Indian woman to feature in Grand Slam main draw

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:25 PM IST
Ankita is only the second Indian after Sania, a six-time Grand Slam champion, to compete in the women's doubles of a tennis major. Nirupama was the first to crack a Grand Slam main draw, back in 1998 at Australian Open.
Akhtar Ali(Twitter)
India tennis legend Akhtar Ali passes away at 83

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:58 PM IST
Akhtar, whose coaching style emphasised on playing aggressive serve and volley game, shaped many careers, including that of the legendary Leander Paes apart from his own son Zeeshan.
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 7, 2021 Spain's Rafael Nadal during a practice session before the Australian Open REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake(REUTERS)
Rafael Nadal bothered by back soreness before Australian Open

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:36 PM IST
The back problem is causing Nadal uncertainty. He was sidelined for the ATP Cup at Melbourne Park, where he was little more than a spectator as Spain, last year's runners-up, lost in the semifinals.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia looks at Nick Kyrgios of Australia. (Getty Images)
Djokovic has 'not much respect' for Kyrgios off court

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:04 AM IST
  • Kyrgios, a long-time critic of Djokovic, labelled him a "tool" on social media last month.
Andy Murray. (Getty Images)
Murray questions LTA's Covid protocols after positive test

AP, Melbourne
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:17 AM IST
  • Murray was forced to pull out of the first major of 2021 in Melbourne after he was unable to find what he called a "workable quarantine"
Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates winning the Yarra Valley Classic with the trophy after her final singles match against Spain's Garbine Muguruza REUTERS/Kelly Defina(REUTERS)
Barty outmuscles Muguruza to win Yarra Valley Classic

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:32 AM IST
"It's been a little while between drinks for us but I'm enjoying every minute of it," Barty told the socially-distanced crowd on Margaret Court Arena after receiving the trophy.
Russia's Daniil Medvedev kisses the trophy after defeating Italy in the final of the ATP Cup in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.(AP Photo/Hamish Blair)(AP)
Marvellous Medvedev fires Russia to ATP Cup win

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:28 AM IST
While outstanding in the first set, Medvedev reached another level in the second, outpointing world number 10 Berrettini with a procession of sparkling winners as he roared to a 5-1 lead.
