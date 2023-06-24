Home / Sports / Tennis / Top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Jelena Ostapenko will contest the Birmingham Classic final

Top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Jelena Ostapenko will contest the Birmingham Classic final

PTI |
Jun 24, 2023 11:58 PM IST

In a matchup of former French Open champions, Ostapenko leads the head-to-head against Krejcikova 4-2

Top-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and No. 2-seeded Jelena Ostapenko will contest the Birmingham Classic final after taking contrasting paths.

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko celebrates winning against Russia's Anastasia Potapova, in their women's semi final match(AP)
Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko celebrates winning against Russia's Anastasia Potapova, in their women's semi final match(AP)

Krejcikova hasn't dropped a set all week after dispatching Zhu Lin of China 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals on Saturday.

Ostapenko played her fourth consecutive three-set match when she beat fourth-seeded Anastasia Potapova 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.

In a matchup of former French Open champions, Ostapenko leads the head-to-head against Krejcikova 4-2, including winning their most recent match last month in the Italian Open third round. But they have never met on grass.

By beating Zhu, the 12th-ranked Krejcikova will return to the top 10. She will be playing for her seventh singles title on Sunday and second of the year, after the Czech won Dubai in February.

Ostapenko took more than two hours to put down Potapova. Potapova needed six set points to clinch the first set. Ostapenko built a 4-0 lead in the second to even the set score.

The Latvian snatched the decisive break in the decider when she made four return winners to take Potapova's service game at 3-3.

“It’s important to win these kind of matches when you're sometimes not playing your best, and you just fight for every point,” the 17th-ranked Ostapenko said.

In her first final in almost a year, she will be aiming for her sixth singles title.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jelena ostapenko
jelena ostapenko
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out