Home / Sports / Tennis / Ukraine's Kichenok wins Wimbledon mixed doubles title with Pavic

Ukraine's Kichenok wins Wimbledon mixed doubles title with Pavic

Reuters |
Jul 14, 2023 06:21 AM IST

The 30-year-old Kichenok and Pavic, seeded seventh, beat Belgium's Joran Vliegen and China's Xu Yifan 6-4 6-7(9) 6-3.

Ukrainian Elina Svitolina's bid to win the Wimbledon singles fell short on Thursday but her war-torn nation could still celebrate a Grand Slam champion as Lyudmyla Kichenok and Croatian partner Mate Pavic later won the mixed doubles.

Croatia’s Mate Pavic and Ukraine’s Lyudmyla Kichenok celebrate with their trophies after winning their mixed doubles final match against Belgium’s Joran Vliegen and China’s Yifan Xu(REUTERS)
Croatia’s Mate Pavic and Ukraine’s Lyudmyla Kichenok celebrate with their trophies after winning their mixed doubles final match against Belgium’s Joran Vliegen and China’s Yifan Xu(REUTERS)

The 30-year-old Kichenok and Pavic, seeded seventh, beat Belgium's Joran Vliegen and China's Xu Yifan 6-4 6-7(9) 6-3.

"I try to encourage the people in Ukraine and I hope this helps a little because they are fighting for their freedom," Kichenok said to a huge ovation from the Centre Court crowd.

"This feels amazing, I want to thank my partner for playing incredible in this two weeks."

Former doubles world number one Pavic, also 30, adds the Wimbledon mixed doubles titles to five other Grand Slam doubles titles, three in men's and two in mixed.

Earlier on Thursday, wildcard Svitolina was beaten 6-3 6-3 by Czech Marketa Vondrousova in the women's semi-finals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out