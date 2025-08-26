The US Open is famous not just for tennis but also for its chaotic environment. Rowdy crowds, loud music at changeovers, long commutes, and strong smells from food or marijuana make Flushing Meadows unlike any other Grand Slam, according to AP. US Open 2025 features a record total player compensation of $90 million, with singles champions earning $5 million each. (Photo by CLIVE BRUNSKILL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Some players like Frances Tiafoe, Madison Keys, and Ben Shelton thrive in a noisy environment. Tiafoe, who has played US Open semis twice, said he “operates well in chaos,” while Shelton, who played his first major semifinal in the US Open, explains that he feels peace in a lively environment, as a quiet tournament makes him “uncomfortable.”

Crowd disruptions and frustrations

Not all moments are enjoyable. A recent match was delayed for more than 5 minutes because the crowd was shouting. Things were worse when 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev got upset about a referee’s decision following a photographer came onto the court. This shows how unpredictable the US Open can be.

Adjusting to the madness

Some players get used to the chaos, but for it is too much for them, Retired player Agnieszka Radwanska told AP, that loud noises, food smells, and traffic drain their energy during the match.

2022 runner-up Casper Ruud also said that he enjoys New York, but the constant smell of marijuana on the streets makes it difficult for him. He said, “I’m not a big fan of the smell of weed when you walk around. ... Every corner of every street, you smell it.”

Some players get habituated to the chaos over time. Earlier, Aryna Sabalenka, Marin Cilic, and Petra Kvitova would find the environment confusing, but with time, they learned to cope with it. Adrian Mannarino admitted in his 20s that he loved the tournaments, but now finds it difficult to concentrate between the crowd and loud noises.

How the US Open differs from other slams

US Open is very different from Wimbledon or the French Open. Wimbledon's Centre Court and Paris ka Court Philippe-Chatrier are small and quieter, which gives a more intimate experience. Emma Navarro, who was semi semi-finalist of last year's US Open, described the tournament as "casually rowdy," which is completely different from Wimbledon's environment.

Despite the chaos, the US Open remains one of the most exciting tournaments in tennis, testing players’ skill, focus, and adaptability in a unique and energetic environment.

FAQs

Q1: Why is the US Open considered chaotic?

The US Open is chaotic because of its loud crowds, long commutes, music at changeovers, and strong smells from food and marijuana, making it very different from other Grand Slams.

Q2: Do players enjoy the chaotic environment?

Some players thrive in the energy and noise, while others find it hard to focus amid the chaos.

Q3: How does the US Open differ from Wimbledon or the French Open?

The US Open is louder, larger, and more energetic. Wimbledon and the French Open are quieter, smaller, and offer a calmer, more traditional tennis experience.