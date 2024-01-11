Watch: Djokovic bows down to Steve Smith as AUS star's brilliant return shocks Novak; Serbia legend then smashes a 'six'

Novak Djokovic, renowned for his dominance on tennis courts, showcased a different side of his sporting prowess on Thursday before the commencement of the 2024 Australian Open. In a unique event titled 'A Night with Novak and Friends,' Djokovic engaged in a tennis dual with Australia's star batter Steve Smith, tried his hands at batting, and engaged in multiple other sporting activities on the iconic centre court in Melbourne. The Serbian tennis maestro, boasting an impressive 10 Australian Open titles, participated alongside notable personalities such as Olympic runner Peter Bol, basketball star Alan Williams, and Aussie gymnast Georgia Godwin, as well as fellow tennis players Aryna Sabalenka, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Maria Sakkari. Steve Smith (extreme left) returns to Djokovic's serve; Djokovic (extreme right) plays cricket(X/AusOpen)

A highlight of the event, however, was Djokovic's face-off against Australian cricket sensation Steve Smith. In a video clip shared by the Australian Open's official social media handles, Djokovic served powerfully to Smith. However, to the crowd's astonishment and Djokovic's, Smith skillfully returned the serve without a hitch. The Serbian, acknowledging the impressive feat, bowed down to Smith, eliciting cheers and applause from the captivated audience.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Watch:

In another clip, Djokovic was seen batting in the centre-court as well. While beaten in the first attempt, he swapped his bat with a tennis racquet mid-way through the bowler's delivery stride and dispatched the ball into the crowd.

Watch:

Novak Djokovic is set to kick off his quest for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title with a first-round match against a pre-qualifier at the Australian Open. The tennis superstar, who clinched three out of the four Grand Slam titles last year (excluding Wimbledon), will be eyeing a quarter-final clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas. Djokovic, with an ambition to complete a Golden Slam, is also determined to participate in the Paris Olympics later this year.

Meanwhile, Australian cricketer Steve Smith is preparing to take over as an opener in Test cricket, stepping up to replace David Warner, who retired from the format after the three-Test series against Pakistan in January. Smith has also been appointed as the ODI captain for the upcoming series against the West Indies, as Pat Cummins receives a well-deserved rest, as decided by the senior selectors.