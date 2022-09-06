Home / Sports / Tennis / Watch: Frances Tiafoe gets emotional after outclassing Rafael Nadal in US Open 2022, video goes viral

Watch: Frances Tiafoe gets emotional after outclassing Rafael Nadal in US Open 2022, video goes viral

tennis
Updated on Sep 06, 2022 01:05 PM IST

Frances Tiafoe became visibly emotional after outclassing Rafael Nadal in the US Open 2022 on Tuesday. Tiafoe upstaged Nadal 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to enter the quarter-final stage of the US Open.

Frances Tiafoe celebrates after defeating Rafael Nadal during the fourth round of the US Open&nbsp;(AP)
Frances Tiafoe celebrates after defeating Rafael Nadal during the fourth round of the US Open (AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Announcing the arrival of a new generation at the US Open 2022, American tennis player Frances Tiafoe battled past former World No.1 Rafael Nadal in the round of 16 phase on Tuesday. Tiafoe masterminded the biggest shock of the US Open 2022 by eliminating four-time champion Nadal at the famous Arthur Ashe Stadium. Tiafoe handed Nadal a stunning 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to enter the quarter-final stage of the US Open.

After registering the memorable win over the Spaniard, Tiafoe became visibly emotional at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Tiafoe had to fight back tears after the epic win over strong title contender Nadal at the US Open 2022. "Have a moment Frances Tiafoe!," the official social media handle of the US Open shared the video of Tiafoe celebrating his win with the jampacked crowd at the Flushing Meadows.

"I'm beyond happy, almost in tears, I can't believe it," Tiafoe said during his on-court interview. "I played unbelievable tennis today. I really don't know what happened," he added. Tiafoe is the first American men’s player to reach the quarter-finals of the US Open after John Isner. Former World No. 8 Isner achieved the same feat in 2008.

Before meeting the King of the Clay on the hard court of the US Open 2022, Tiafoe had never won a set against Nadal. The former US Open champion was 2-0 ahead of the American before the two stars met at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday. Tiafoe ended Nadal's quest of winning his fifth title in the US Open. Nadal has won a record 22 Grand Slam titles in men's singles tennis.

ALSO READ: Nadal conqueror Tiafoe sends 'Big 3' warning after massive upset at US Open 2022

Tiafoe also received a congratulatory tweet from NBA icon LeBron James. "Man, I was losing it in the locker room. Bro, I was going crazy," Tiafoe reacted after James lauded the American for staging a massive upset at the US Open 2022. After defeating Nadal in a match that lasted 3 hours and 34 minutes, Tiafoe will now meet Russian ninth seed Andrey Rublev on Wednesday.

    HT Sports Desk

Tuesday, September 06, 2022
