Watch- Pregnant Serena Williams reveals sex of unborn second child, with ‘drone show’

Pregnant Serena Williams has revealed the sex of her yet to be born second child. The tennis legend is expecting a girl child with her husband Alexis Ohanian. Serena is already the mother of her first child, a daughter named Olympia. Serena Williams with her husband in the YouTube video(YouTube)

Serena took to YouTube on Monday and shared a video titled "The BIG REVEAL!" in which the sex of her unborn second child was disclosed to her friends and family. In the video, drones lit up the sky and spelled out “Girl!” to the thrilled viewers.

The gender reveal party was attended by many of the couple's friends and family. The festivity involved dancing and music, cake cutting, drinks and several fun moments.

Before the actual reveal, Alexis pranked Serena into thinking that a cake cutting ceremony would actually reveal the gender of their baby.

“I'm doing this because I want to troll her and Olympia into thinking that this is the reveal of Jelly Bean," Alexis is seen telling into the camera, referring to the pet name they have for their baby.

"She will cut into this cake and probably be disappointed and hopefully appreciate my troll. But, we'll see. I don't know if she's gonna be a professional about it. She might see this cake come out, roll her eyes, and say, ‘This guy had one job and he gave me a goddamn cake gender reveal.’ But we'll see. there's a reveal after the reveal,” added Alexis in the video.

Later, during the climax in the video, Serena's husband discloses to the family and friends about how the actual gender reveal would happen.

“We are actually going to reveal Jelly Bean’s sex. The way we’re going to do it, though, is with a little style and some spectacular lights.”Alexis said before calling on the DJ to give them some music and “draw attention to the heavens.”

At the gender reveal function, Serena came wearing a pink and white skirt and top, indicating that she was "team pink".